Epic Games Plans To Release Fortnite Movie Soon: All We Know About It

Epic Games has been trying its best to improve its Fortnite franchise. It seems that Epic Games has already started planning to expand the Fortnite franchise by releasing a new Fortnite movie. The information was covered by Eurogamer and The Independent and they claim that the idea of this movie’s release has “already been discussed” by the American video game and software developers. The leaks about this Fortnite Movie has now been picked up by the community and they are curious to learn more about Epic Entertainment Division and a Fortnite Movie. Read more.

Epic Games planning to release a Fortnite movie soon

The report released by Eurogamer and The Independent confirmed that Epic games have already hatred three top LucasFilm employees to be a part of the Epic Entertainment Division. LucasFilm’s VP of physical production, Jason McGatlin has also been brought in as the president of Epic’s special project division. McGatlin is well-known in the industry for his work as an executive producer on all Disney’s Star Wars films. Several other well-known LucasFilm employees like Lynn Bartsch, head of business affairs, and Chris Furia, VP of production finance have been brought in for this project. Epic Games aims to boost its Epic Entertainment Division with the release of this Fortnite movie. It is not shocking to hear about this because Epic games have already release short videos trying t explaining their new Seasons' themes.

More about Fortnite

Apart from this, Fortnite has been a bit busy with the release of its Fortnitemares 2021 event. Epic Games usually release this Halloween event during this time of the year and it brings in several horror-themed based items to the game. Some of the latest and most popular skins in Fortnite include Universal Pictures-inspired Frankenstein’s Monster and The Mummy. They recently confirmed the release of The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes into the game as a playable character. All of these cosmetics are currently available to buy from Fortnite’s in-game store. More exclusive items are supposed to be released for this Battle Royale game. Till then keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s official social media handles.

Image: epicgames.com