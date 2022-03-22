Epic Games Raises $36 Million From Fortnite Proceeds; To Help Ukraine Amid War With Russia

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, a lot of companies have extended their support to Ukraine and are helping the country with humanitarian aid. On 20 March 2022, Epic Games became the latest company to join forces with those in support of Ukraine, Epic announced that all its proceeds from Fortnite will be donated to organisations that are helping the war-affected people of Ukraine. Keep reading to know more details.

Along with the new season of Fortnite, Epic announced its support towards humanitarian relief for Ukraine on 20 March 2022. In an official post, the company mentioned that "Epic is committing all its Fortnite proceeds from march 20, 2022 through April 3, 2022, to humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine. Xbox is joining us in this effort and is committing their net proceeds for Fortnite during this time so that we can get more aid to the people of Ukraine."

Epic Games raises $36 million

The very next day, i.e. on 21 March 2022, Epic Games announced that it has raised about $36 million (over Rs 274.25 crore) in humanitarian relief funds to support people in Ukraine, It will be donating the amount to organisations like United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), The UN Refugee Agency and Direct Relief.

What purchases does Epic include in supporting the people of Ukraine?

The official post reads "all real-money Fortnite purchases made between 20 March 2022, and 3 April 2022, will be distributed. This includes B-Buck packs, Fortnite Crew, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs such as the Voidlander Pack sold for real money. Retail store purchases of in-game cosmetics and V-Bucks cards will also be included if they are redeemed in-game during this window."

The official release also adds that "100% of Epic’s Fortnite proceeds is equal to the gross purchase price of all Fortnite in-game purchases or retail purchase redemptions transacted between 20 March 2022, and 3 April 2022, from sales throughout the world, excluding taxes, third-party platform fees, refunds, returns, or reversals."

Additionally, Microsoft is contributing net proceeds from all sales of Fortnite content on Microsoft Store between the same time.