Epic Games Store Expected To Release 15 New Free Games Over Christmas 2021

According to a known tipster, Epic Games is about to give away 15 free games. The promotional giveaway is expected to be held along with the Epic Games Store year-end sale, which will start on December 16, 2021. The first 14 games will get given away daily from the day of sale on the Epic Games Store. Each game will be available to claim for one day only. The last game, which will be released on the fifteenth day will be available to claim for a total of seven days.

The Epic Games Store has previously been giving away one game per week to players, like other popular gaming services such as PlayStation Plus. PlayStation Plus provides players with three to six free titles every month. These titles are often leaked beyond their launch. However, they keep players engaged as they get new games to play every month. The video game titles might not necessarily be the latest, but they are new to the platform in the sense that they have not been available to PlayStation players before.

Epic Games Store free games 2021

The report which states Epic Games will give away free games during Christmas promotions is by Dealabs. For those catching up, the publication has leaked the PlayStation Plus free games lineup consecutively for the past four months. Additionally, the report also states that Epic will kick away with the free games with Shenmue 3 on December 16, 2021. The same game will then be launched at the end of the promotional event on January 6, 2022. The free games for this week on the Epic Games Store are Prison Architect and Godfall: Challenger Edition.

In the previous years, Epic Games Store has given away a lot of free games around Christmas. In 2019, the online games store gave away 12 free games around the same time. In 2020, Epic game away 15 games during Christmas promotional events. According to some legal documents released during the Apple vs Epic Games lawsuit, Epic has spent more than $10 million for arranging free games for giving away. Epic's free games for the next week are not known yet, as the platform is teasing the return of mystery games. Stay tuned for more updates on PlayStation Plus, Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass and other gaming news.

Image: EPIC GAMES STORE