Epic Games Store September Sale: List Of Best PC Game Deals Of The Month

Epic Games Store makers have now released a new sale, slashing down the price of top games for its players. Here is a list of all offers released by Epic Games

Epic Games has been trying hard to come up with progressive ways which can help attract new gamers to their platform. The makers of this gaming platform have now released a new mega sale on their Epic Games Store for September. The sale brings in some exciting discounts to popular and classic games of the community. To help out our readers, here is a list of all the games with their updated prices and MRP. Read more 

Best PC Game Deals of The Month

  • Raji: An Ancient Epic is available for Rs. 297 (MRP Rs. 595)
  • Metro Exodus is available for Rs. 299 (MRP Rs. 749)
  • Borderlands The Handsome Collection is available for Rs. 749 (MRP Rs. 2,999)
  • Control is available for Rs. 864 (MRP Rs. 2,161)
  • Ghostrunner is available for Rs. 849 (MRP  Rs. 2,124)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons is available for Rs. 924 (MRP Rs. 2,499)
  • Journey to the Savage Planet is available for Rs. 327 (MRP Rs. 819)
  • The Solitaire Conspiracy is available for Rs. 148 (MRP Rs. 297)
  • The Eternal Cylinder is available for Rs. 638 (MRP Rs. 709)
  • The Pathless is available for Rs. 677 (MRP Rs. 968)
  • Hitman 3 is available for Rs. 709 (MRP Rs. 1,419)
  • Borderlands 3 is available for Rs. 986 (MRP Rs. 2,990)
  • The Outer Worlds is available for Rs. 986 (MRP Rs. 2,990)
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available for Rs. 1,799 (MRP Rs. 2,999)
  • Voidtrain (Early Access) is available for Rs. 638 (MRP Rs. 709)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance is available for Rs. 237 (MRP Rs. 699)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Game of the Year Edition) is available for Rs. 282 (MRP Rs. 1,413)
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is available for Rs. 1,515 (MRP Rs. 2,526)
  • Death Stranding is available for Rs. 1,669 (MRP Rs. 4,173)Cyberpunk 2077 is available for Rs. 2,009 (MRP Rs. 2,999)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for Rs. 2,143 (MRP Rs. 3,199)
  • Mortal Shell is available for Rs. 996 (MRP Rs. 1,245)
  • GTA 5 is available for Rs. 1,160 (MRP Rs. 2,321)
  • Chivalry 2 is available for Rs. 751 (MRP Rs. 939)
  • Wolfenstein The New Order is available for Rs. 353 (MRP Rs. 1,179)
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 is available for Rs. 374 (MRP Rs. 2,499)
  • Prey is available for Rs. 539 (MRP Rs. 1,799)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available for Rs. 1,249 (MRP Rs. 2,499)
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition is available for Rs. 1,319 (MRP Rs. 2,199)
  • Rage 2 is available for Rs. 539 (MRP Rs. 1,799)
  • Nioh 2: The Complete Edition is available for Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 2,499)
  • Immortals: Fenyx Rising is available for Rs. 1,199 (MRP Rs. 2,999)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion is available for Rs. 1,199 (MRP Rs. 2,999)
