Escape From Tarkov Wipe Patch 0.12.6.7456 Update Brings Major Improvements

Battlestate Games' MMO first-person shooter game Escape From Tarkov has garnered a massive following overt three years. The game was created back in 2016 and reached the top-charts in Twitch in early 2020. Now, Battlestate Games has launched the 0.12.6.7456 update fro the game which has brought along some significant changes. The biggest change to the game along with the latest update will be the global wipe which will affect all users. Whereas, developers have now also introduced a new system that can suspend suspicious activities in the flea market.
The latest update introduced by Battlestate Games for Escape From Tarkov is now live. The developers had previously promised players to level the playing field as new players come in by committing to a complete wipe. Battlestate Games had previously wiped Escape From Tarkov back in April 2019, just a little over a year after then, the wipe has brought all players to the same level now. The wipe will bring back all the players to one level and increase the excitement in the game as all players flood to start scavenging again.
