Escape From Tarkov Wipe Patch 0.12.6.7456 Update Brings Major Improvements

Escape From Tarkov wipe patch 0.12.6.7456 has been launched by Battlestate Games. Read below to know about the latest updated and its features.

Battlestate Games' MMO first-person shooter game Escape From Tarkov has garnered a massive following overt three years. The game was created back in 2016 and reached the top-charts in Twitch in early 2020. Now, Battlestate Games has launched the 0.12.6.7456 update fro the game which has brought along some significant changes. The biggest change to the game along with the latest update will be the global wipe which will affect all users. Whereas, developers have now also introduced a new system that can suspend suspicious activities in the flea market. 

Escape From Tarkov new update

The latest update introduced by Battlestate Games for Escape From Tarkov is now live. The developers had previously promised players to level the playing field as new players come in by committing to a complete wipe. Battlestate Games had previously wiped Escape From Tarkov back in April 2019, just a little over a year after then, the wipe has brought all players to the same level now. The wipe will bring back all the players to one level and increase the excitement in the game as all players flood to start scavenging again.

Escape From Tarkov patch notes 0.12.6.7456

  • Captcha added back to the flea market
  • If any suspicious activity is witnessed at the flea market and during trade, the Captcha may appear
  • If a player fails to enter the correct Captcha three times, the account will be suspended from accessing flea market for five minutes. 
  • Players will have to enter to correct Captcha once the five minutes suspension is over in order to buy items again from the flea market
  • Each subsequent three-time incorrect Captcha entry will increase the time of suspension
  • Access to trading will be available but will require entering Captcha

Bug fixes and AI enhancements

  • Behaviour improvement for ordinary scavengers, they can now cooperate
  • Fixed the bug where Gulhar did not react to gunshots and death of his guards
  • Fixed the bug where guards did not take their position
  • Increased bot patrol routes on location
  • Fixed the bug where bots could not hit the player if they lay on the ground
  • Bots can no longer attack the scavengers who have become the aggressor by killing a player

