ESO Blackwood New Class: New Class Skill Lines Are Now Added Into Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood is the ultimate Elder Scrolls experience and includes the Base Game and all chapters which are Blackwood (New for 2021), Greymoor, Elsweyr, Summerset and Morrowind. This article will serve as The Elder Scrolls Online wiki for the addition of classes in ESO Blackwood and more.

Also read | Pokemon Go: How To Catch Flaaffy? A Complete Step By Step Guide

ESO Blackwood New Class

Also read | Xbox Head Phil Spencer Apologizes On Twitter For Xbox Live Gold Pricing Changes

Classes can be considered as pre-made character archetypes in The Elder Scrolls Online. Players will have to choose from one of the six classes during character customization:

Dragonknight

Sorcerer

Nightblade

Templar

Warden

Necromancer

Now all of these classes will consist of a total of three unique skill lines. The players will also get access to a weapon, armour, guild, PvP, and racial skill lines. There will also be exclusives like the vampire and werewolf skill lines.

Elder Scrolls Patch Notes

Alliance War & PvP Battlegrounds Fixed an issue where pre-made groups with a very high MMR would occasionally not get into a Battleground.

Art & Animation General Fixed an issue where the Circular and Smooth Depth of Field options could blur the sky.

Crown Store & Crown Crates General Fixed an issue where male High Elf characters were not able to use a deployed Campfire Kit memento or the Boozy Boot emote.

Dungeons & Group Content General Fixed an issue that would cause the “Leave Now” button to not work when a group is disbanded, you're kicked, or everyone leaves.

Housing General Fixed an issue that could prevent your character from sitting on validly placed chairs at certain locations. Furnishings Fixed an issue that could occur with the beams when rotating the “Dwarven Beam Emitter, Medium” furnishing.

Miscellaneous General Fixed a crash which could be caused by UI addon interactions when reloading the game UI. Fixed a crash that was prevalent in Trials or within Dragonhold content. Fixed a rare crash that could happen during UI updates including health changes or Antiquities excavation. Fixed a rare crash related to particle effects. Fixed a crash related to animations.

Stadia Game Client Fixed an issue where a player you have recently grouped with would not appear in the Recent Players list.



Also read | Pokemon Go Shiny Trapinch: Is Shiny Trapinch Available In Pokemon Go?

Also read | How Many Missions Are There In Hitman 3? A Detailed Walkthrough For Fans