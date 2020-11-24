ESO Update 27 Patch Notes: Know What Changes Were Made To This Role-playing Game

ESO Update has now been released and the players seem to love it. The makers have been making a lot of changes to their game to give their players something new. They have recently let out a set of ESO Update 27 Patch Notes that is getting a lot of attention online. So we have listed all these changes that were made to the game. Read more to see ESO Update 27 Patch Notes.

ESO UPdate 27 Patch Notes

General

Fixed an issue where the resource node yield in Western Skyrim was unintentionally set to always be doubled, regardless of any active in-game events.

Antiquities

Fixed an issue which prevented you from being able to reacquire the Lead for the Pale Order's Golden Band after completing the Ring of the Pale Order antiquity.

Fixed an issue where the sourcing of the Lead for the Pale Order’s Golden Band could cause you to have to wait longer than intended; this time factor has been reduced by multiple orders of magnitude.

Quests

Danger in the Holds: Fixed an issue where you could not interact with Jarl Reddharn on the German or French game client, which was blocking your quest progression.



Vateshran Hollows Arena

General

Vateshran Hollows is now added to the rotation for Challenge of the Week in addition to Maelstrom Arena.

Vateshran Hollows leaderboards are now visible with or without a viable score similar to other leaderboards.

You can now generate a leaderboard score for completing Vateshran Hollows on Veteran difficulty.

You will no longer be forced to sheathe your weapons when using grapple points.

Hunter’s Grotto

Rahdgarak will no longer instantly attack your character when you grapple to his platform

General

Fixed an issue where trophy fish were not appropriately dropping from fishing nodes in Blackreach: Arkthzand Cavern.

Achievements

You will now correctly receive credit for the “Weaned From Darkness” achievement by killing Voidmother Elgroalif in Four Skull Lookout.

General

Fixed an issue preventing ESO Plus members from accessing the Reach via connected zone travel carts and doors.

Dungeons

Frostvault

The Stonekeeper's Disintegration Protocol now activates correctly, and the damage matches the visual effects.

General

Fixed an issue where projectiles could cause your animations to defer or slow down based on their travel distance, causing many things such as Light Attack weaving with ranged weapons to feel sluggish and unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where target dummies could fail to display buffs and debuffs that are part of the Major or Minor system.

Buffs and Debuffs

Major Gallop: Fixed an issue where this buff was being calculated differently than in previous patches, resulting in less effectiveness than intended,

Battlegrounds

Fixed an issue where some group member nameplates and health bars wouldn't appear during a Battleground.

Made some improvements to situations where you could not enter a Battleground if the group leader was the first to accept the Ready Check.

This issue is fixed if you are in the same zone as your group leader, but you will still encounter the bug if you’re in a different zone.

General

Fixed an issue affecting heavy and light attack player sounds.

Fixed an issue where looping sounds would occasionally fail to stop playing.

Fixed an issue which prevented chef and brewer vendors from selling recipes if you had a low Provisioning skill level.

Fixed some issues where low level players queuing for a dungeon could receive a Ready Check for a Veteran dungeon.

Dungeons

Spindleclutch

Your character will no longer sometimes be placed in a state where you cannot move or use abilities after being affected by The Whisperer's Grappling Web ability.

Furnishings

Sittable furnishings are now a little bit more forgiving and will let you sit on them even when aligned to slightly uneven surfaces... but don't try to get all M.C. Escher with them. They won't be that forgiving.

Homes

Fixed an issue in Stillwaters Retreat that caused inaccurate collision for the ceiling of the large domed chamber, which could block your movement if you built up into that area.

General

Fixed a crash that could occur when viewing non-combat pets.

Fixed a crash that could occur in Dragonstar Arena.

Fixed a crash that could occur during Trials and other effects-heavy situations.

Fixed a leak that slowly degraded performance in long combat situations.

General

Fixed an issue where the Crimson Indrik berries were hidden from your collections UI until you collected berries.

Fixed an issue where the green-quality Transmutation Geode's item tooltip incorrectly stated it held a single Transmute Crystal. It actually holds three, and the tooltip now says as much.

Fixed an issue where items weren't sorted in categories in the bank screens.

Item Set Collection

Fixed an issue that caused special characters to appear in Item Set Collection category and subcategory names for some languages.

Fixed a UI error that appeared when navigating over an empty tile in the Item Set Reconstruction screen.

