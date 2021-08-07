Evil Dead: The Game Release Pushed To February 2022: All We Know About This Upcoming Game

The American supernatural horror film franchise, Evil Dead is getting its own gaming franchise. They have tied hands with Saber Interactive to release Evil Dead: The Game for all its fans around the globe. Recent news about the game suggests that its launch has been pushed ahead to February 2022. This has been one of the most talked-about topics in the gaming industry. They have been trying to know why exactly has the Evil Dead release date been pushed ahead. Here is all the information about Saber Interactive’s upcoming title, Evil Dead: The Game.

Evil Dead: The Game release delayed

Evil Dead: The Game will be releasing in February 2022

Hey groovy gamers, we're targeting a new release date to give the team some extra time for polish and to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you’re all waiting for! pic.twitter.com/c5I4OSQshA — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) August 5, 2021

This news about the delay in the launch of Evil Dead: The Game has been confirmed by a post uploaded on their official Twitter account. They said that this delay is mostly to give their team some extra time for polish and to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience they want to deliver to their players. Initial plans of the game included adding only a multiplayer option but developers are also going to add a single-player option for its users. This is a great addition because not everyone enjoys playing along with other players online, they enjoy playing all by themselves as well. Thus making their game available for a more diverse range of gamers. The makers had promised to release this game in late 2021. But it was expected to be delayed because several other releases have been pushed ahead due to production issues created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

More about Evil Dead: The Game

The developers behind Evil Dead: The Game had gained a lot of attention after releasing their gameplay trailer online. This same trailer confirmed Bruce Campbell as the main narrator of the story. They also hinted at releasing new character updates, pre-order availability, and the next gameplay video featuring Bruce Campbell through social media posts. It is going to be available for platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows. No other information has been released about this upcoming game. Keep an eye out on Evil Dead: The Game’s official social media handles for any updates.