EVO 2020 Cancelled In The Wake Of Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Joey Cuellar

Evo is the biggest fighting game event of the year which brings together thousands of gamers together. This year's Evo event was shifted online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but that too has now been cancelled after various companies and competitors pulled out from the event after the tournament's organizer Joey Cuellar was accused of sexual abuse. Joey has also since then been removed from the company and does not hold any position at Evo anymore.

Evo 2020 cancelled

Joey Cuellar was the president of Evo and has been accused sexual abuse over incidents that occurred during the '90s and early 2000s. Evo had previously announced that it had put Cuellar on administrative leave but later released a public statement and revealed that they removed Joey from the company altogether. The public statement revealed that Evo is currently working towards the complete separation of Cuellar from the company.

As of now, Tony Cannon has been appointed as the CEO. He will be taking leadership command and working to prioritize greater accountability across Evo, from both internal and external factors. The public statement also read that the members of Evo company are shocked and saddened by these events but they are also committed to implementing every change required to make the company a better model for a strong and safe culture. Evo's online event has been cancelled and the company is now working on refunding the amount paid by players who chose to purchase a badge, as per reports. Meanwhile, an equivalent sum of the proceeds will be donated to Project HOPE. Joey Cuellar has since come forward to take accountability for his actions by posting an apology on his social media.

Capcom was the first major company to back out from Evo due to allegations against Joey Cuellar. It was a big loss for Evo as Capcom is the company behind the beloved Street Fighter franchise. NetherRealm was the next big company to decide to skip the event altogether. Whereas, gamers on the individual level also backed out of the event along with two commentators. Looking at the current scenario, the future of Evo gaming tournament is uncertain.