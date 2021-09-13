F1 2021 1.10 Update Patch Notes Live: List Of All The Bug Fixes And Changes Made

F1 2021 racing video game is getting a lot of positive reviews from the players since its release. But it is common to see some minor bugs and errors popping up in the first edition launched during the release. To cope up with these issues, EA Sports has constantly been updating their game and are aiming to make their F1 2021 game as seamless and error-free as possible. They recently rolled out a new F1 2021 Patch 1.10 Update for the game. Because of this F1 2021 update, the players have been trying to learn about these changes made to the game. So here is a list of all the changes made to the game with the F1 2021 Update 1.11 Patch Notes. Read more

🇵🇹 Strap yourselves in! Patch 1.10, which includes Portimao, the Aston Martin Safety Car, performance update and more, is now live on #F12021game on ALL PLATFORMS



Read the patch notes: https://t.co/MNSsCPtBuY



Explore everything you can play today: https://t.co/BEEEKqDoN6 pic.twitter.com/i89vdXjKji — Formula 1® Game (@Formula1game) September 13, 2021

F1 2021 Patch Notes

All of these F1 2021 Update 1.11 Patch Notes have been taken from EA Sports’ Official website.

Portimao has been added to the available tracks in all game modes

F1 2021 vehicle performance has been brought more in line with the real season. All F1 Time Trial leaderboards have been reset as a result of this change.

Aston Martin safety car has been added to tracks where it is used in the real season

Fixed a crash when watching highlights or replays on Xbox Series consoles

Various improvements to Xbox multiplayer connections

Addressed an issue where the race could end after the first lap in two-player Career

Addressed an issue where the MFD could pop up when tyre wear reached 20% increments

Addressed an issue where users could not enter the pits with heavily worn engine components while using steering assist

Race strategy practice programme is now locked to standard fuel mode to bring this in line with race regulations

Addressed an issue when adjusting HDR peak nit, it would not show a change on the images

Fixed a crash quitting to the front end after negotiating a contract in two-player Career

Fixed a crash when viewing standings after retiring from a league

Dazzle camo helmet now displays correctly

Fixed a crash when renegotiating with their current team after a reboot in two-player Career

Addressed an issue where ERS toggle input could not be recognised

General stability improvements

Various minor fixes

More about F1 2021

Apart from this, the drivers are expecting another F1 2021 update to be released soon. According to the rumours going around in the gaming community, EA is supposed to release another set of patches for the game. Seeing EA release constant updates for their game shows their efforts to make the game error-free and seamless. No other information is available about the F1 2021 update.