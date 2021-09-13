F1 2021 1.10 Update Patch Notes Live: List Of All The Bug Fixes And Changes Made

Quick links:
Image: @Formula1game Twitter
F1 2021 racing video game is getting a lot of positive reviews from the players since its release. But it is common to see some minor bugs and errors popping up in the first edition launched during the release. To cope up with these issues, EA Sports has constantly been updating their game and are aiming to make their F1 2021 game as seamless and error-free as possible. They recently rolled out a new F1 2021 Patch 1.10 Update for the game. Because of this F1 2021 update, the players have been trying to learn about these changes made to the game. So here is a list of all the changes made to the game with the F1 2021 Update 1.11 Patch Notes. Read more
🇵🇹 Strap yourselves in! Patch 1.10, which includes Portimao, the Aston Martin Safety Car, performance update and more, is now live on #F12021game on ALL PLATFORMS— Formula 1® Game (@Formula1game) September 13, 2021
Read the patch notes: https://t.co/MNSsCPtBuY
Explore everything you can play today: https://t.co/BEEEKqDoN6 pic.twitter.com/i89vdXjKji
Apart from this, the drivers are expecting another F1 2021 update to be released soon. According to the rumours going around in the gaming community, EA is supposed to release another set of patches for the game. Seeing EA release constant updates for their game shows their efforts to make the game error-free and seamless. No other information is available about the F1 2021 update.