F1 2021 Latest Update Disables The 3D Audio Feature For PlayStation 5 Players; Know Why

The F1 2021 game has been released and the community is certainly loving this latest generation of racing games. EA Sports has constantly been working on releasing updates for fixing the minor issues and bugs experienced by the players. They recently released the 1.06 Patch Notes for the game and it has disabled the 3D audio feature from the game. This has created a lot of buzz amongst gamers because this is not the first time EA is removing a PS5 feature from the game. They have been trying to know why exactly EA has disabled the 3D audio feature from the game. Here is all the information about the new F1 2021 update. Read more

F1 2021 disables another PlayStation 5 feature

F1 2021 feature that allows the players to experience the 3D sound while racing has now been disabled from the game. Popular data-miners, Codemasters have also confirmed that the 3D Audio for headphones has been temporarily disabled on PS5 consoles. They also claim that the F1 2021 3D audio will soon be re-enabled after fixing all the existing issues and bugs in the feature. Removing this feature has no direct effect on the gameplay like the other issues that were fixed by the previous updates. The 1.04 patch notes confirmed that the game’s ray tracing feature was causing instability to a “limited number” of users from PS5. This feature was also removed for PS5 users and is supposed to be released soon.

More about F1 2021

Apart from this, the players have also been asking about the F1 2021 system requirements for a long time. It is common because several players prefer using the PC for connecting to the driving gears. The game requires the players to have at least 80 GB free space on their devices to run the game seamlessly. Here is also a list of F1 2021 PC requirements that are needed to be followed for the game to run seamlessly.

Minimum System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-2130／ AMD FX-4300

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 ／ AMD Radeon R9 280

Ray Tracing: Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD RX 6700 XT

Storage: 80GB

API: DirectX 12, DirectX Raytracing (DXR) optional

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1709 or later, 2004 or later for ray tracing)

Recommended Requirements