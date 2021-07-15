F1 2021 Release Set For July 16: Price, Career Mode And New Features Added To The Game

Formula One makers have managed to gather a nuembr of players with their video game series that was started in 2010. Since then, the makers release a new edition of the game each year. This time, the F1 2021 is slated to be released on July 16. A number of speculations have surfaced on the internet about this popular racing game. Some of these users have also been trying to find answers to their questions like when is F1 2021 coming out? So to help these players here is all the information about the upcoming Formula One game. Read more

F1 2021 Trailer, Release date and more

The makers have not released announced anything official related to their game. But some gaming experts and leakers have managed to bring in some information about this upcoming game. The Delux edition and the early access version of the game has already been released by the makers. It was made available to download from July 13 and is soon going to get its official release date. The players can buy this game at a price of £59.99 for platforms including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Makers also claim that the game is getting a number of different changes and the new story mode called Braking Point are one of them.

This game mode aims to give the players a realistic experience of an F1 driver. It includes creating your own team and drivers for the game. Make your way to the F1 arena by defeating the drivers from the F2 division. The game also gives its players a chance to compete with some leading drivers including Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikonnen, and more.

The makers will also make some exciting changes to the game’s career mode and this is the first time this game mode is receiving any update as such. The new F1 career mode will give the platters options to play the game a co-op style campaign. Connect with your friends and play the career mode together as teammates or rivals by driving for different constructors. It has also been released for current as well as next-generation consoles. Some popular F1 drivers like Lando Norris, George Russel and many more have already managed to try out this game before its release. These drivers have given positive reviews for the upcoming F1 2021 game which has certainly got the players excited.