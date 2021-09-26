‘Fall Guys’ Makes It To Guinness World Record As Most Downloaded PS Plus Game

Fall Guys managed to gain a lot of interest amongst the gamers back in 2020 mostly after being released as a free-to-play game for all PS Plus subscribers. Recent updates from the game’s official Twitter handle confirms that the game has taken the title of the most downloaded game on PlayStation Plus. Makers shared a post that said, “Fall Guys has been added into the @GWR Guinness World Records as the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time! Shout out to you all for making this possible.” It was not shocking to hear about this because almost every streamer from various content creation community was playing this game online. Read more about Fall Guys in Guinness Book of Records.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout becomes the Most Downloaded Game on PS Plus

The game was released on August 4, 2020, and the makers have already planned to expand the game for all Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S users by the end of 2021. Before Mediatonic’s fall Guys, the top downloaded PS Plus game title was occupied by Rocket League. Though the game lost its crazy in a couple of months, it still manages to be included amongst some of the most successful games released for PS Plus developers. Sony is now working on refreshing its playlist for the month of October. New games are supposed to be announced by the makers and they will be available for download after the first week of the month.

Fall Guys is one of the most popular games that run on a concept of an obstacle race where the player needs to survive in order to win the game. Mediatonic released their game on August 4 it is best enjoyed with all your friends trying to beat you at some of the most difficult maps. There are several different maps to play on but the game does not give the option to choose any particular maps. Makers have also been working on making constant changes to all these maps to not make the game monotonous. Currently, the makers are planning to bring in a new Fall Mountain update to the game. More information about these updates is scheduled to release soon.