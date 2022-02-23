Fall Guys now supports cross-platform functionality on PC and PlayStation

Mediatonic, the developer of the popular multiplayer game Fall Guys has recently announced a new update for the game. From now, PC and PlayStation players will be able to form parties together, using the new cross-platform functionality launched in the game. The feature is already available in the game and players on PC and PlayStation can start exploring the new feature right away.

On February 22, 2022, Fall Guys have announced in a blog post that the game will now support crossplay functionality. The blog post reads "we're so pumped to announce the arrival of cross-platform lobbies! This means that you and your friends can form parties while playing Fall Guys regardless of whether they are on PC or PlayStation." Previously, players were able to form cross-platform lobbies in Custom Shows. Now, players can form parties and enjoy any of the playlists in Fall Guys, including squads, duos, Main Show and more.

How to invite players on Fall Guys

To form cross-platform parties, players should have their Epic Accounts linked to Fall Guys. Thereafter, players can invite other players using the Invite Players feature. Further, anyone who has been added as friends on PlayStation or Steam will automatically appear in the player's Epic friends list as well. However, when players need to add new friends, they will be able to do so by using their Epic or PlayStation name. This would allow a large number of players with different devices to play together.

With the current update, Fall Guys has announced cross-platform play for PC and PlayStation. However, the blog post also mentions that cross-platform functionality will also be available for Nintendo Switch and Xbox players in the coming days. The developers are finalising the feature and it will be out for Xbox and Nintendo Switch soon. Further, another new addition to the game will be the Sweet Thieves, which is a new round in the game, split between two types of players: Guardians and Thieves. There are a couple of other bug fixes in the update as well. Stay tuned for more updates on the online multiplayer game Fall Guys and other game news.

Image: FALL GUYS