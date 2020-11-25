Fallout 76 1.47 Update: Here's Some More Information About The Latest Update

Fallout has recently introduced its update called Fallout 76 update. Since its release, a number of players have been talking about this new update released by Fallout. To help them, we have listed all the information we had about the same. Read more to know about Fallout 76 update.

Fallout 76 Update

The Brotherhood of Steel is coming.



The Steel Dawn update for #Fallout76 releases December 1st.

A number of players have been talking about the new Fallout 76 update. They want to know answers to questions like what is the new Fallout 76 update and how big is the Fallout 76 1.46 update going to be. The answer to these questions has been found out after reading the small story uploaded on Xbox official website.

So without any delay, let's take a deep dive into Fallout 76 update.

New Questline: This new questline is going to decide how you will aid The Brotherhood of Steel NPCs in the first chapter of their new all-new story.

New Locations and Gear: Players are required to unlock unique weapons and armour sets from Steel Dawn. Along with that, they need to explore new locations that have been newly populated with members of The Brotherhood and other factions.

Season 3 Scoreboard: The players can now join Time Operative K.D. Inkwell for her quest for the Guild of Antiquities. The players can even unlock new rewards including C.A.M.P. Allies, Lunchboxes, and more by ranking up. This is going to start on December 15.

C.A.M.P. Shelters: Fallout players can now build and decorate the new underground, instanced spaces separate from the main C.A.M.P. All they need to do is finish a new quest and get the first Shelter free starting December 1.

Lite Allies: Players can now recruit two new allies as they rank up during Season 3. These allies will offer bonuses exclusively from the player’s C.A.M.P.

More about Fallout

Looks like The Brotherhood of Steel arrived ahead of schedule!



Log onto #Fallout76 now to experience our Steel Dawn update, available on all platforms.

Fallout is a popular post-apocalyptic role-playing video game series that has gained popularity over the years. The game was first introduced in the year 1997 and has been updated since then. Currently, there are over 15 different Fallout games to play. The popular gaming franchise is created by Interplay Entertainment. A popular forerunner for Fallout is Wasteland. Wasteland was created in the year 1988 and was developed by Interplay Productions to which the series is regarded as a spiritual successor.

