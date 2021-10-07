Far Cry 6 Best Weapons From Each Category: How To Unlock New Weapons In Far Cry 6?

Far Cry 6 has now been released ad the gamers are certainly loving it. Because the game is very new and Ubisoft has added a lot of new upgrades to it, many players havebeen trying to understand the game’s weapon system heading into the game. Thus they have been trying to find everything about Far Cry 6 Best Weapons. To help out these players, here is a list of top weapons from each category that can be used in the game. Apart from this, here is also a guide that can help by showing new techniques to unlock weapons in Far Cry 6. Read more

Far Cry 6 Best Weapons

Bow: Compound Bow can be used to hunt with precision or make some impressive stealth attacks.

Pistol: Pistola Sportiva can be found by searching the El Maraton Field in West Lado.

Auto-Pistol: 6P13 Auto can be found in a military-controlled zone or can be bought from Guerrilla Garrison.

Resolver Weapon: La Varita can be unlocked by completing the Yaran Story, Triada Blessings.

Rifle: SSGP-58 is one of the easiest AR in the game and it can be improved drastically using mods.

Submachine Gun: MP7 can help shoot super fast rounds and can be found easily throughout the map.

Light Machine Gun: Crackle and Pop can be found at El Rayo Cinema located in West Lado.

Sniper Rifle: Kobracon can only be obtained by getting the Far Cry 6 Blood Dragon expansion pack.

Shotgun: RMS-18 can be found in a military-controlled zone or can be bought from Guerrilla Garrison.

Launcher: RAT4 Rocket Launcher can be unlocked by completing the Liquid Courage Treasure Hunt in Del Toro Port.

How to Unlock New Weapons

Far Cry 6 is an open world and most of your doubts about the game can be solved by simply searching for it in the game. According to the game, players can easily unlock Far Cry 6 new weapons by exploring the world, completing quests or talking to the vendors and purchasing them. Players can also try and look for weapons in Libertad and FND Caches alongside crafting materials. Ubisoft has scattered these small boxes through far cry 6’s Yara. But the players can find some of these boxes in cities, restricted areas, or hidden locations. The last thing that players can do is improve their guerrilla rank to unlock all the weapons from Juan’s Arms Dealers.