Far Cry 6: Check Pre-load And Release Timings For India, Middle-East And Europe

Ubisoft is all set to release its Far Cry 6 and the entire gaming community is extremely excited for its release. Ubisoft has set the Far Cry 6 release date as October 7 but the players already have an option to start the pre-load for the game. Downloading the pre-load does not mean that the game is available to play.

It means that the game files are going to be installed on your console/PC and it will be activated to play after its global release. The French video game developers have now released the official Far Cry 6 release timings on their website and the players are curious to know more about it. Here is a full list of Far Cry 6 Pre-load and release timings. Apart from this, we have also listed a full list of PC requirements for the game.

Get ready for the launch of #FarCry6 by knowing when you'll be able to pre-load the game and when you'll be able to start playing in your time zone. pic.twitter.com/kkcOaIaBvk — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) October 4, 2021

Far Cry 6 Pre-load and release timings

The Americas:

Unisoft Connect

Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am EDT Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am EDT

Epic Games Store

Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am EDT Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am EDT

Xbox

Pre-Load timing: Available Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am EDT

PlayStation

Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am EDT Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am EDT

Stadia/Luna

Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am EDT

Europe and the Middle East

Unisoft Connect

Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am CEST Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am CEST

Epic Games Store

Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am CEST Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am CEST

Xbox

Pre-Load timing: Available Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am Local time

PlayStation

Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am Local time Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am Local time

Stadia/Luna

Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am CEST

Asia and Oceania

Unisoft Connect

Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am AEST Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am AEST

Epic Games Store

Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am AEST Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am AEST

Xbox

Pre-Load timing: Available Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am Local time

PlayStation

Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am Local time Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am Local time

Far Cry 6 System requirements

Minimum PC Requirements

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX 460 – 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 – 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Recommended PC Requirements