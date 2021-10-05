Last Updated:

Far Cry 6: Check Pre-load And Release Timings For India, Middle-East And Europe

Far Cry 6 Pre-load and release timings are out and the gamers are curious to learn more about it. Here is all we know about Ubisoft's upcoming game, Far Cry 6.

Far Cry 6

Ubisoft is all set to release its Far Cry 6 and the entire gaming community is extremely excited for its release. Ubisoft has set the Far Cry 6 release date as October 7 but the players already have an option to start the pre-load for the game. Downloading the pre-load does not mean that the game is available to play.

It means that the game files are going to be installed on your console/PC and it will be activated to play after its global release. The French video game developers have now released the official Far Cry 6 release timings on their website and the players are curious to know more about it. Here is a full list of Far Cry 6 Pre-load and release timings. Apart from this, we have also listed a full list of PC requirements for the game. 

Far Cry 6 Pre-load and release timings

The Americas: 

  • Unisoft Connect
  1. Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am EDT
  2. Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am EDT
  • Epic Games Store
  1. Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am EDT
  2. Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am EDT
  • Xbox
  1. Pre-Load timing: Available
  2. Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am EDT
  • PlayStation
  1. Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am EDT
  2. Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am EDT
  • Stadia/Luna
  1. Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am EDT

Europe and the Middle East

  • Unisoft Connect
  1. Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am CEST 
  2. Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am CEST 
  • Epic Games Store
  1. Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am CEST 
  2. Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am CEST 
  • Xbox
  1. Pre-Load timing: Available
  2. Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am Local time
  • PlayStation
  1. Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am Local time
  2. Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am Local time
  • Stadia/Luna
  1. Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am CEST 

Asia and Oceania

  • Unisoft Connect
  1. Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am AEST 
  2. Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am AEST 
  • Epic Games Store
  1. Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am AEST 
  2. Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am AEST 
  • Xbox
  1. Pre-Load timing: Available
  2. Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am Local time
  • PlayStation
  1. Pre-Load timing: October 5, 12.01 am Local time
  2. Release timing: October 7, 12.01 am Local time

Far Cry 6 System requirements

Minimum PC Requirements

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHZ
  • GPU: AMD RX 460 – 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 – 4 GB
  • RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Recommended PC Requirements

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k – 3.8 GHZ
  • GPU: AMD RX 6800 – 16 GB or NVIDIA RTX 3080 – 10 GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)
