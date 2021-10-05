Far Cry 6: Check Pre-load And Release Timings For India, Middle-East And Europe

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/ @FarCrygame
Ubisoft is all set to release its Far Cry 6 and the entire gaming community is extremely excited for its release. Ubisoft has set the Far Cry 6 release date as October 7 but the players already have an option to start the pre-load for the game. Downloading the pre-load does not mean that the game is available to play.
It means that the game files are going to be installed on your console/PC and it will be activated to play after its global release. The French video game developers have now released the official Far Cry 6 release timings on their website and the players are curious to know more about it. Here is a full list of Far Cry 6 Pre-load and release timings. Apart from this, we have also listed a full list of PC requirements for the game.
Get ready for the launch of #FarCry6 by knowing when you'll be able to pre-load the game and when you'll be able to start playing in your time zone. pic.twitter.com/kkcOaIaBvk— Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) October 4, 2021