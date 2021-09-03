Last Updated:

Far Cry 6 System Requirements Released By Ubisoft: All PC Requirements For FPS Game

Far Cry 6 System Requirements have been released by the makers and the community is curious about it. Here is a list of all the PC requirements released now.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Far Cry 6

Image: Far Cry 6 Twitter


Far Cry 6 is considered one of the most awaited releases lined up by Ubisoft. The developers had managed to gain a lot of internet around their game by introducing a well-known character from Breaking Bad as the main villain in the game. The developers are all set for October 7 2021, which has been set as the Far Cry 6 release date. They have recently released a list of Far Cry 6 System Requirements on their Twitter handle that need to be followed for the game to run seamlessly. Here is a list of all the Far Cry 6 System Requirements released by Ubisoft. 

Far Cry 6 System Requirements

Specs for 1080p, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHZ
  • GPU: AMD RX 460 – 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 – 4 GB
  • RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Specs for 1080p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700 – 3.6 GHZ
  • GPU: AMD RX VEGA64 – 8 GB or NVIDIA GTX 1080 – 8 GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Specs for 1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700 – 3.6 GHZ
  • GPU: AMD RX 5700XT – 8 GB or NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER – 8 GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

Specs for 1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600 – 4.1 GHZ
  • GPU: AMD RX 6900XT – 16 BG or NVIDIA RTX 3070 – 8 GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

Specs for 4K, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k – 3.8 GHZ
  • GPU: AMD RX 6800 – 16 GB or NVIDIA RTX 3080 – 10 GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

Other addition features available in the PC version of Far Cry 6

  • Uncapped framerate
  • In-depth customization options
  • Hybrid input and extended control customization
  • Multi-monitor and widescreen support
  • In-game benchmark for performance analysis
  • DirectX Raytracing (DXR)
  • AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support
READ | 'Far Cry 6' release date and a 4-minute-long teaser trailer revealed; Check it out
READ | Ubisoft Forward round-up: Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs 2 and other details
READ | Far Cry 6: Ubisoft's flagship game delayed amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
READ | Far Cry 6 release date confirmed: See the new gameplay and trailer for the upcoming game
READ | Far Cry 6 release date in India; All we know so far about Ubisoft's upcoming game
Tags: Far Cry 6, Ubisoft, Far Cry 6 System Requirements
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND