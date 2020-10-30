Far Cry 6: Ubisoft's Flagship Game Delayed Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Ubisoft recently released its latest earnings report where it announced that Far Cry 6 along with another flagship titled Rainbow 6 Quarantine had been pushed back from their original release date. This could not come at a worse time for Ubisoft who is currently already dealing with the snoozefest reviews for their latest game Watch Dogs: Legion. In their official earnings report, Ubisoft announced the delays along with the mention of a certain 'culture transformation' which the game developer company is looking to aim at.

Far Cry 6 delayed

The Far Cry 6 release date was scheduled to be February 18, 2020, however, the date has now been changed to the next financial year. This means that, as of now, Far Cry 6 does not have any specific date for release and could be anywhere between April 2021 to March 2022. This might not come as a surprise to longtime gaming fans who are aware of the frequent delays they are subjected to in order to get their hands on their anticipated games. Earlier, games like The Last of Us 2 had also garnered popularity for being one of the most delayed games ever. However, the game finally made its way to players in 2020.

On the other hand, Rainbow Six Quarantine was scheduled to release somewhere in 2020 itself, which has also been shifted now indefinitely in the next quarter. The reason behind the delay in the game titles has been deemed by the company to leverage its full potential in the context of the challenges they had to face amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic may have taken away the stars and shine from many entertainment-related businesses like films and television, it was only the gaming industry that seemed to attract the big cheques.

However, Ubisoft won't be cashing in any of the 'quarantine-money' by releasing their games in this quarter. A statement was released on Twitter and gave an explanation for why the game is being delayed. The statement read - ''While we know you are all anxious to get your hands on Far Cry 6, we want to let you know that we've been given more time to allow us to make this the game you aspire to play while focusing on the well-being of our teams in this unprecedented global context.'' Check out the tweet below -

