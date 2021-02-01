FAU-G May Add Multiplayer Modes Soon, Know Team Deathmatch Release Date & More

FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) is the latest survival game that was finally launched on January 26, 2021. After its debut in the online gaming world, many players downloaded the game immediately after its release. However, some were disappointed that the game does not feature interesting multiplayer features such as Team Deathmatch, Battle Royale, Battle Pass and more. But, the Indian-based developer Studio nCore Games said it will be coming soon. So, if you have been wondering about FAU-G Team Deathmatch release date, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

FAU-G Team Deathmatch release date

Right after the release, many players started expressing their disappointment about the game not having several multiplayer features. Studio nCore Games then clarified that the game currently only has a campaign mode in the Galwan Valley map which is a single-player mode. The linear gameplay lasts just a few hours and sees an old-fashioned brawler system with hand-to-hand combat. Nevertheless, the menu also shows 5V5 Team Deathmatch and Free for all modes which haven't been added in the game yet.

According to a report by IGN, when the developers were asked about the game not being up to the expectations of Indian players, the COO of nCore Games Ganesh Hande said that “The story mode will be the first one. And then we are hoping that over the period of six to eight months intermediately we will be launching more features and updates. We will most likely be looking at a different map for that, but it is too early to reveal any details around that."

This probably means that guns and other multiplayer modes such as FAU-G Team Deathmatch, Free For All, Battle Royale will be available on different maps and not on Galwan Valley map. However, the organisation has not yet revealed any dates, but we are hoping that in the upcoming future updates, the developer might add the Team Deathmatch for all the users.

How to download FAU-G?

FAU-G has been released for Android devices as of now and players can download this game onto their phones through the Google Play Store. The devices would need Android OS 8 Oreo or higher running on them to play the game. FAU-G is a heavy game sized at 460 MB, this size comes with its prerequisites. Not all phones would be able to run this game smoothly, and this would be a big issue for budget-friendly Android Phones. Mid to High range phones wouldn’t have any problems running this game.

To download FAU-G, the players just need to visit the Google Play Store and search for ‘FAU-G’. If their devices consist of the requirements to run the game, the players can click on Download to get the game on their phones. FAU-G doesn’t require any sign-in information to run but does need an active and steady internet connection.

