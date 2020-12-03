FAUG Preregistration Crosses The 1 Million Mark In Just After Three Days

Fau-G or Fearless and United Guards is an upcoming online multiplayer action game which is currently being developed and published by nCORE games company whose main headquarter is in the city of Bengaluru. The Initial release date is supposed to be in December 2020 and it is going to be available for the Android and iOS mobile platforms. Continue reading this post to know everything about this upcoming mobile game including FAUG download and release date.

Faug Preregistration

In September 2020, PUBG Mobile game was banned by the Indian government banned. Soon after this happened, a game studio named nCore Pvt Ltd made an announcement about a game known as FAUG which will be an alternative to the famous battle royale PUBG Moble. FAUG is the short term for The Fearless and United Guards. The game is finally live on Play Store and interested individuals can easily check out the store as it is open for pre-registration. After you pre-register for the game, you will get a notification anytime the game becomes available for download.

Faug Release Date

Soon after the pre-registrations started, FAU-G mobile game crossed the 1 million pre-registrations mark in only three days of the registrations which went live on the Google Play Store. This was announced on Twitter by the game's developers. The game FAU-G made its appearance on the Google Play Store on November 30 but this was only for pre-registrations and not for download. It is a game which will definitely serve as an alternative to all those players who used to play PUBG Mobile (which was banned in September). The initial release date of FAU-G was expected to be in October, but later on, due to some issues, the developers had to delay the launch to November. Even as of now in December, the exact date and time as to when the game will be made available are still not known.

After the game gets launched, users will be able to either download it from the APP stores or directly download the APK file by going to the official website.

