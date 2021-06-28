FAUG Team Deathmatch Mode With 5v5 Battle And New Weapons Launched For Limited Users

After months of delay, FAUG Team Deathmatch mode has finally been launched as a beta release. Although the developers promised a launch date of June 21, the FAUG Multiplayer Early Access hit Google Play Store on June 27, 2021. The developers of FAUG, nCore games tweeted the availability of TDM mode. However, it is available for a limited number of users only, and hence not all players will get a chance to get their hands on FAUG TDM mode. Keep reading to know more about FAUG update.

Bullets will fly when FAUG face their dushman in deadly team battles! Join beta release of FAUG's TDM mode & let your feedback be heard! Limited slots only!



Download now https://t.co/v9kL8PfnTC — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) June 27, 2021

FAUG Team Deathmatch Mode launched

Players need to download a separate app called FAUG Multiplayer Early Access

The FAUG Team Deathmatch mode has been launched via a separate mobile app called FAUG Multiplayer Early Access. It is available on the Google Play Store. However, nCore games announced that early access would be provided to limited people. While writing the report, the FAUG download for deathmatch mode was not available. Play Store also displayed a message saying "The early access programme is currently full. Space may open up later". The FAUG download might be available later when nCore expands the capacity of the beta version.

Players will be able to battle 5v5 in TDM mode

In the FAUG team deathmatch mode, players will be able to team up with players in real-time against another team, and battle in a 5v5 manner. Along with this FAUG update, guns and other weapons will be introduced in the game. The new TDM map is called Bazaar, which stands for a suburban market. The map has many covers and vantage points to keep an eye on the enemy and take a shot for the win, as mentioned on the Google Play Store.

It has been more than 5 months since FAUG's launch. After Pubg India was banned in September 2020, players were eagerly waiting for the launch of FAUG. However, the game did not have team deathmatch mode at the time of launch, due to which it had to face a lot of criticism. The storyline involved hand-combat with enemies, along with a few handheld weapons, which inflicted more damage.

