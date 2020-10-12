FaZe Ewok Opens Up On Sexual Orientation On National Coming Out Day

Soleil Wheeler, better known as FaZe Ewok, is one of the most recognizable faces in the online gaming community. The 15-year old was signed by the FaZe Clan in July 2019, which made him the first female to be hired by the popular esports organization. The pro streamer was quick to make a name for himself in the gaming world and soon gained recognition as one of the biggest Fortnite stars. And while he was having all the success on-screen, he apparently struggled to open up about his sexual orientation.

FaZe Ewok opens up to fans about his gender and sexuality

On the occasion of National Coming Out Day, FaZe Ewok took the courage to reveal that he is a transgender and bisexual. He took to his Twitter handle to announce his sexuality and the struggles of coming out. In a Twitlonger post, the popular Fortnite streamer detailed his struggles and also requested fans to show their support during his transition.

Soon after the announcement, he received overwhelming support from the gaming fans and the online streaming community who congratulated him on the big announcement.

Is FaZe Ewok deaf?

Ewok is not only the first female to be recruited by an illustrious esports company, but he is also deaf. However, this clearly didn't stop him from becoming one of the biggest names in the online gaming community. He currently has 143,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel and a massive 314K followers on his Twitch account. Despite being a popular Fortnite player, Ewok was also nominated for Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2019.

Ewok Wheeler is currently signed to an exclusive deal with the live game streaming platform, Twitch. Speaking of his return to the gaming service, the pro streamer explained that Twitch is a vast network and he considers it the best online platform that would allow him to continue building his brand. He was previously signed to an exclusive deal with Mixer, along with the likes of Ninja and Shroud. Mixer was shut down earlier this year to transition its online streaming community to Facebook Gaming.

Image credits: FaZe Ewok | Instagram