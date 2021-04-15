Last Updated:

Faze Swagg Warzone Settings: Loadout, Controller And Audio Settings Guide

Faze Swagg Warzone Settings is what many players have been asking for. Check out Faze Swagg's Loadout, Controller, and Audio Settings here.

Warzone is one of the top played multiplayer shooter games at the moment. The game has seen massive growth in popularity due to the adoption of a free-to-play system and battle royale game modes. The game has also become more famous thanks to the surge in streaming. Popular streamers love to stream their Warzone escapades on their channel. One of the well-known streamers for Warzone is Faze Swagg. Many players want to learn Faze Swagg Warzone Settings.

Faze Swagg Warzone settings

Streaming has become a part of the gaming culture, popular content creators stream their favorite games on their channel for their followers to watch. Some streamers get popular because of their content and others because of their expertise in the game. People also want to play as well as their beloved streamers do, so they try to recreate the settings and other tools the streamers use in their own playstyle. Faze Swagg is one of the experts in Warzone and many people want to learn more about his adjustments to the game such as, Faze Swagg Warzone Loadout, Faze Swagg Controller Settings and Faze Swagg Audio Settings.

Faze Swagg Warzone Loadout

Type 63

  • Muzzle: GRU Silencer
  • Barrel: 16.4 Rapid Fire
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip
  • Ammunition: 38 Rnd Speed Mag
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Grau 5.56

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: FSS 20.8″ Nexus
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammo: 60 round mags
  • Rear Grip: XRK Void II

Faze Swagg Controller Settings

  • BR Button Layout: Tactical
  • Stick Layout Preset: Default
  • Invert Vertical Look: Disabled
  • Deadzone; 0.20
  • Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 9
  • Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 9
  • ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom): 1.00
  • ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00
  • Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic
  • Controller Vibration: Disabled
  • Aim Assist: Standard
  • Scale Aim Assist With FOV: Enabled
  • Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee
  • Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled
  • Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
  • Equipment Behavior: Hold
  • Use/Reload Behavior: Contextual Tap
  • Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: Enabled
  • Armor Plate Behavior: Apply All
  • Slide Behavior: Tap
  • Auto Move Forward: Disabled
  • Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint
  • Vehicle Camera Recenter: Enabled
  • Parachute Auto-Deploy: Enabled

Faze Swagg Audio Settings

  • Audio Mix: Boost High
  • Master Volume: 100.00
  • Music Volume: 0.00
  • Dialogue Volume: 100.00
  • Effects Volume: 100.00
  • Juggernaut Music: Disabled
  • Hit Marker Sound Effects: Classic

These adjustments and other customizations that Faze Swagg uses in the game are considered as some of the best Warzone settings. Players that are trying to get their game better should definitely try out these Warzone settings.

Promo Image Source: CallofDuty Twitter

