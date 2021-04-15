Faze Swagg Warzone Settings: Loadout, Controller And Audio Settings Guide

Warzone is one of the top played multiplayer shooter games at the moment. The game has seen massive growth in popularity due to the adoption of a free-to-play system and battle royale game modes. The game has also become more famous thanks to the surge in streaming. Popular streamers love to stream their Warzone escapades on their channel. One of the well-known streamers for Warzone is Faze Swagg. Many players want to learn Faze Swagg Warzone Settings.

Faze Swagg Warzone settings

Streaming has become a part of the gaming culture, popular content creators stream their favorite games on their channel for their followers to watch. Some streamers get popular because of their content and others because of their expertise in the game. People also want to play as well as their beloved streamers do, so they try to recreate the settings and other tools the streamers use in their own playstyle. Faze Swagg is one of the experts in Warzone and many people want to learn more about his adjustments to the game such as, Faze Swagg Warzone Loadout, Faze Swagg Controller Settings and Faze Swagg Audio Settings.

Faze Swagg Warzone Loadout

Type 63

Muzzle: GRU Silencer

Barrel: 16.4 Rapid Fire

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip

Ammunition: 38 Rnd Speed Mag

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Grau 5.56

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FSS 20.8″ Nexus

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammo: 60 round mags

Rear Grip: XRK Void II

Faze Swagg Controller Settings

BR Button Layout: Tactical

Stick Layout Preset: Default

Invert Vertical Look: Disabled

Deadzone; 0.20

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 9

Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 9

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom): 1.00

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00

Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

Controller Vibration: Disabled

Aim Assist: Standard

Scale Aim Assist With FOV: Enabled

Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Equipment Behavior: Hold

Use/Reload Behavior: Contextual Tap

Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: Enabled

Armor Plate Behavior: Apply All

Slide Behavior: Tap

Auto Move Forward: Disabled

Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Enabled

Parachute Auto-Deploy: Enabled

Faze Swagg Audio Settings

Audio Mix: Boost High

Master Volume: 100.00

Music Volume: 0.00

Dialogue Volume: 100.00

Effects Volume: 100.00

Juggernaut Music: Disabled

Hit Marker Sound Effects: Classic

These adjustments and other customizations that Faze Swagg uses in the game are considered as some of the best Warzone settings. Players that are trying to get their game better should definitely try out these Warzone settings.

Promo Image Source: CallofDuty Twitter