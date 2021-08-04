Fifa 22 Makers Introduce Pro Clubs Mode With Female Characters

EA has released their FIFA 22 and several leaks and rumours have already surfaced on the internet about this upcoming virtual soccer game. A recent story from Eurogamer getting a lot of attention from the gamers and it confirms that FIFA 22 pro clubs will let the players create female characters in the game. This is the first time the makers have added an option to create or play as a female character in the game's pro clubs game mode. The leak stated that FIFA 22 allows the players to create and play as a woman virtual pro. The players have been searching for some information about the new FIFA 22 pro clubs.

Developers add options to create female characters for Fifa 22 pro clubs mode

The makers recently made the announcement of bringing in an option to create female characters for their Pro Clubs mode. A short video showing footage from a pro club match with a female character has now been uploaded on EA SPORTS FIFA esports. But Eurogamers confirms that EA hasn't released any official comment on the inclusion of women's clubs yet. But it is a bit believable after the game embraced more inclusivity, by adding the franchise's first-ever female commentator, Alex Scott. Apart from this, the makers have also released a lot of information about their FIFA 22 Pro Clubs game mode during its initial announcement. They also confirmed the launch of a new HyperMotion technology for a more realistic feel for the in-game players and their actions.

More about FIFA 22

FIFA 22 release date: October 1, 2021

FIFA 22 Price for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S: Rs. 4,499

FIFA 22 Price for PS4 and Xbox One: Rs. 3,999

FIFA 22 Price for PC: Rs. 2,999

EA had recently announced that its players will be able to create their own clubs for their pro clubs game mode. These new updates brought in with the game will help to experience the Pro Clubs game mode at its best and help players take their clubs ahead by developing managerial skills. The same will also be applied for the Career mode of the game, which involves managing an entire team instead of a single player. Apart from this, no other information has been released about the game’s new modes. The best option is to wait for the game to be released officially. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s official social media handles.