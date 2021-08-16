FIFA 22 Pre-order Bonus: EA To Offer Kylian Mbappe And FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

EA introduced their next generation of football games by releasing a trailer for their new FIFA 22. This announcement was made in July and the pre-order version is currently on sale online. EA is also giving out some exciting rewards with FIFA 22 pre-order.

This has been one of the most searched terms amongst gamers. They are trying to find the list of FIFA 22 Pre-order bonuses by EA. Here is all the information released officially about the FIFA 22 Pre-order bonus. Read more to know about FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Pre-order bonus list

EA has confirmed several in-game bonuses for placing a FIFA 22 pre-order. Developers have confirmed to offer Kylian Mbappe Loan Item to the Team of the Week 1 players for 5 FUT matches. Ordering this version of the game will also give the players a FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick for 3 FUT matches and a Career mode Homegrown Talent local youth prospect with world-class level potential.

Other bonuses like EA Sports t-shirts are also being offered for users who pre-order FIFA 22 from offline retailers. Games The Shop is one such offline retailer offering its users an EA Sports t-shirt for the respective console they place their FIFA 22 pre-order for. Apart from this, the makers have also released the pricing for these new generation football games.

FIFA 22 price and release date

EA has set next-generation consoles FIFA 22 in India at a price of INR 4,499. This bundle of the game will be used for the latest consoles including PS5 and Xbox series X/S. INR 3,999 has been finalised as the price for FIFA 22 for PS4 and Xbox One. INR 2,999 is the price for FIFA 22 PC version.

This year, the makers are also introducing the game to Nintendo Switch at a price of INR 2,499. October 1 is set as the global release date for this game. But pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition FIFA 22 will give the players access to the game by September 27. No other information has been released about this upcoming game.