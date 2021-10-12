FIFA 22 TOTW 4 Prediction List: Check TOTW 4 Release Date And Key Details Here

FIFA 22 has now been released by EA and the players are certainly loving the new changes added to the game. But some are still loving the already existing features like releasing a new team of the Week for the Ultimat Team game modes. EA makes some changes to the player cards depending on the performance of the players. FIFA 22 TOTW 4 will include the top players of the week very soon and the community is extremely excited to hear about these players. To help out the football fanatics here is all the information available on the internet about FIFA 22 TOTW 4. Read more

FIFA 22 TOTW 4 release time and date details

EA is supposed to release FIFA 22 TOTW 4 by October 13. The industry experts have followed the release of other TOTW in the past and claim that the new cards are going to get unveiled at 6 pm UK time. Well-known FUT analyst, Futbin has now given out its FIFA 22 TOTW 4 predictions online.

These predictions have been given out after considering the live performance of the players in various tournaments like the UEFA Nations League and Premier League. Keep in mind that these are just predictions and EA has not given out anything official about the release of these players. Have a look at all the players in FIFA 22 TOTW 4 predictions released by Futbin. Apart from this, wait for the official FIFA 22 TOTW 4 to be announced on the game's official social media handles.

FIFA 22 TOTW 4 Predictions

Goalkeeper

Keylor Navas: OVR 88>89

Defenders

Andrew Robertson: OVR 87>88

Josko Gvardiol: OVR 75>84

Daley Blind: OVR 82>84

Midfielders

Ferran Torres: OVR 82>84

Jadon Sancho: OVR 87>88

Sadio Mane: OVR 89>90

De Paul: OVR 82>84

Raphina: OVR 82>84

Riyad Mahrez: OVR 86>87

Forward

Kylian Mbappe: OVR 91>92

Substitutes

Antony Silva: OVR 71>78

Joakim Maehle: OVR 77>81

Wu Lei: OVR 75>81

Enner Valencia: OVR 75>81

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: OVR 76>81

Roman Yaremchuk: OVR 77>81

Alexander Isak: OVR 82>84

Reserves