Fifa 22 Ultimate Edition PS4 And Xbox One Pre-order Release Date Set For September 27

Fifa 22 has now been announced by the makers and it has certainly got the gaming community excited. The makers have also released the dates for Fifa 22 Ultimate Edition pre-order for both Playstation and Xbox. Along with the release dates, the makers are also going to grant its players a number of rewards with Fifa 22 Ultimate Edition PS4 and Xbox pre-orders. Thus the players have been trying to find some more information about the upcoming Fifa 22 Ultimate Edition price, release and rewards. Read more

Fifa 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One and PS4 release

The players will be able to buy the Fifa 22 Ultimate Edition PS4 and Xbox from September 27. The makers have also confirmed that the Normal edition will be released a bit later on October 1. Keep in mind that the players with EA Early access will be eligible for getting this new Fifa 22 game. This access will allow certain players to access the game about 96-hours before the entire globe gets to play it. This could certainly be a huge advantage when it comes to professional players. It could also be a downer for casual players to see their friends enjoy the Fifa 22 Ultimate Edition PS4 and Xbox editions. FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition pre-order price has been set at £89.99. Apart from this, here is also a list of rewards the players can get after buying the Fifa 22 Ultimate Edition pre-order.

FIFA 22 PS4 & FIFA 22 PS5 rewards (Xbox One, Series X)

FUT Hero Item

4 Days Early Access

FUT Ones to Watch item

4,600 FIFA Points

TOTW 1 Player & Mbappé Loan Item

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

Apart from this, the makers have also released the cover star for their new Fifa 22. PSG striker, Kylian Mbappe has been brought back to be the cover star for the game. The makers claim to bring in some new features and changes to the game. One of those features includes the new HyperMotion gameplay technology. To explain this new feature, the makers have released a short trailer on their Youtube channel. This gives the users a visual representation of how the new Fifa 22 gameplay will be like.