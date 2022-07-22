Last Updated:

FIFA 23 Announced By Electronic Arts: Release Date, Pre-order Benefits, Price Details Here

FIFA 23 will come out later this year. The video game will be available on multiple platforms including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. More details here.

Shikhar Mehrotra
FIFA 23 announced by Electronic Arts: Release date, pre-order benefits and price

Electronic Arts have annoucned FIFA 23, a new entrant to the popular FIFA franchise that has been dominating the gaming industry for years. Like every year, players will get to experience the game on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Fans around the world can expect the game to come with even better graphics and a completely new Women's Club. Keep reading to find out more about the FIFA 23 release date, FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition pre-order benefits and its price. 

FIFA 23 release date

FIFA 23 release date is set for September 30, 2022, when the game will come out for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Those who purchase the ultimate edition of the game will get three-day early access from September 27, 2022. It is important to mention that the game will support cross-play, which means players on one platform can play with players on another platform. 

Last year, FIFA 22 came with HyperMotion technology to generate life-like graphics. This time, the video game features HyperMotion2 technology which contains more than 6,000 true-to-life animations taken from millions of frames of Advanced 11v11 match capture. The game will feature events like FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and FIFA World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023. Further, the game debuts the Women's club, giving a chance to play as some of the biggest teams and players in the world.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition benefits

  • Limited-Time Bonus: Untradeable FIFA World Cup FUT Hero Player item on November 11
  • 4600 FIFA Points
  • Three Days Early Access, start playing FIFA 23 on September 27
  • Untradeable FUT Ones to Watch item on September 30
  • Untradeable FUT Team of the Week 1 Player
  • Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches
  • FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches
  • Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential

FIFA 23 pre-order price

  • FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition for PS4 and PS5: Rs. 6,499 (10% discount available with EA Play)
  • FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition for Windows PC via Steam: Rs. 4,799  
  • FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition forWindows PC via Epic Games: Rs. 4,799

 

