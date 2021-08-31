FIFA And EFootball Rival UFL Announced During Recent Gamescom 2021 Showcase; Watch Trailer

UFL has gained a lot of attention after announcing to enter the football game industry that has been dominated by FIFA and eFootball for a long time now. The community first got to hear about this game during Gamescom's Opening Night Live. the showcase confirmed that UFL is a football simulation game that will be developed as a global online football league. The game will provide an option to create football clubs including more than 5000 licensed footballers. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about this game. Here is all the information available about the New Football Game, UFL.

FIFA and eFootball competitor, UFL to release soon

The UFL game will allow users to compete with gamers all over the globe to get to the top of the league. It is being developed by a new studio, Strikerz Inc and the rumours around the community suggest that the developers have been working on this game for 5 years. The game will run on an Unreal Engine the developers are going to announce anything new about the UFL release date. The company’s CEO, Eugene Nashilov spoke about their game during a press release and confirmed that they wish to reinvent football video gaming from the ground up, by giving its players a revolutionary, exciting and fair to play experience with their UFL. We can’t wait to share more about the game. The developers also confirmed that the player’s rating will be based on data released from sports performance analysis company, InStat, and player union, FIFPRO.

More about UFL

The virtual football gaming set has been changing constantly with EA Sports coming up with their FIFA 22 and Konami working on making their eFootball free-to-play. Because of the success of FIFA, it is difficult to attract all the virtual football gamers and make them shift to a new game developed by a new company. But the UFL showcase at Gamescom 2021 introduced gameplay visuals that show the game would have a promising future after its release. Nothing official has been announced the pricing, release and gameplay details of this New Football Game. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s official social media handles.