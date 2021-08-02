Final Fantasy 14 Icon's Appearance Changed For Triggering Players’ Trypophobia

Square Enix has managed to gain a lot of attention with the recent updates released for their popular game, Final Fantasy 14. They had just released a lot of information about their upcoming Endwalker expansion and it had certainly managed to bring in several new changes for the players. The makers are now getting in a lot of complaints about the appearance of one of the icons in the game. Multiple complaints have been reported about the character unwittingly triggering some players’ trypophobia. This has now been picked up by the gaming community and the players are extremely curious to learn more about it. So here is all the information on the internet about the game. Read more

Square Enix to change the appearance of their icon

An important message from Naoki Yoshida regarding the Sage job icon updated design.https://t.co/i2uKDRWMTR pic.twitter.com/CbIXjnqvez — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) July 30, 2021

Naoki Yoshida, the final fantasy game producer and director, also confirmed that the icon’s appearance was changed because people raised concerns about the original icon triggering their trypophobia. Trypophobia is an aversion to the sight of irregular patterns or clusters of small holes or bumps. Things like strawberries, beehives, and similar objects pocketed with small holes could trigger a person’s trypophobia. The new Sage job had to be changed because it featured a cluster of three small holes. Naoki also said that the company soon received feedback about the character from players all over the world. They told the company that the sage icon made them uncomfortable or fearful thus initiating a change in its appearance. Apart from this, no other information has been released about this new change in Final Fantasy 14.

More about Final Fantasy 14 update

Apart from this, a recent story from IGn confirms that Final Fantasy 14 has now become World’s Most Played MMORPG with about 2.49 million active players. The game has now managed to take over the popular multiplayer game, World of Warcraft that has over 2.19 million active players. This information was confirmed by MMO Population. The makers are currently working on releasing their Endwalker expansion by Fall 2021 to PS5 and PS4. This change is also one of the biggest Final Fantasy 14 updates that have been released by Square Enix. No other information about the company has surfaced on the internet. Keep an eye out for any updates on the company’s official social media handles.