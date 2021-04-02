Final Fantasy 14 Ps5 Open Beta: How To Participate In The FFXIV Ps5 Open Beta?

The PlayStation 5 edition of the game's official service launch date will be revealed on the lodestone, which will be decided "based on the progress of the open beta test." All data from the beta will be carried forward to the full version of the game, according to Square Enix. Here's a guide on how to join this open beta for different versions of FFXIV.

Final Fantasy 14 PS5

April 13 is the release date for the PS5 Open Beta of Final Fantasy 14. The official Final Fantasy 14 account on Twitter revealed that the PS5 Open Beta for the popular MMO will begin along with the release of Patch 5.5.

How to join in the Final Fantasy 14 Update PS5 Open Beta?

For the PlayStation 4 Physical Edition Users Sign in with the PlayStation Network account you used to play the PlayStation®4 edition on your PlayStation®5. Navigate to the FINAL FANTASY XIV shop page on your PlayStation®5 by going to PlayStationTMStore. To begin the update, go to the store page and click the [...] button, then pick “FINAL FANTASY XIV PS5 Upgrade Edition (Beta Version)” from the drop-down menu. A game disc is not required when using this download version. After the download finishes, start the PlayStation®5 version of FINAL FANTASY XIV from the FINAL FANTASY XIV game screen.

For the PlayStation 4 Digital Download Users Users that are already playing the digital download version will be able to update to the PlayStation®5 version without having to go through the PlayStationTMStore. On your PlayStation®5, sign in with the PlayStation Network account you are using to play the PlayStation®4 version. Select “FINAL FANTASY XIV” from the Game Library menu. On the right side of the game screen, click the “PS5 Update Edition (Beta Version)” button. To begin the update, go to the store page and click the [...] button, then pick “FINAL FANTASY XIV PS5 Upgrade Edition (Beta Version)” from the drop-down menu. Once the download is complete, launch the PlayStation®5 version of FINAL FANTASY XIV from the FINAL FANTASY XIV game screen.

For the PlayStation 5 users who are new to FINAL FANTASY XIV Navigate to the FINAL FANTASY XIV shop page on your PlayStation®5 by going to PlayStationTMStore. To download the Free Trial client, go to the store page and click the [...] button, then pick "FINAL FANTASY XIV Free Trial." Once the download is complete, launch the PlayStation®5 version of FINAL FANTASY XIV from the FINAL FANTASY XIV game screen.



Image Source: Square Enix