Final Fantasy 16: Here's All About The Upcoming Action Role-playing Game

Final Fantasy 16 has now bee announced and the players are certainly excited to see the new addition to the franchise. Final Fantasy 16 was a part of the Sony live event that took place recently. Makers also introduced Final Fantasy 16 with a new trailer that gives a great in-depth analysis of how the game is going to turn out. Read more to know about Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy: Release date and other details about the game

Not much details were released about the game on the live event. But the makers have certainly been talking about this in their previous interviews. In 2019's Final Fantasy Fan Fest a number of journalists asked Yoshida what his vision of Final Fantasy 16 is going to turn out. To this, the makers confirmed that any Final Fantasy title in the near future will be an MMO. He also added that the upcoming Final Fantasy games will give the players an option to use a high fantasy setting with fewer machines. They have yet not given out any information about the release date of the game. But the fans can expect to see this game released somewhere around the launch of PS5. Makers also released that total list of games of the upcoming console. Here are some upcoming games of PS5.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Horizon Forbidden West

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Gran TurismoTM 7

Returnal

Sackboy A Big Adventure

Astro's Playroom

Bugsnax

Deathloop

GhostWire: Tokyo

Godfall™

Goodbye Volcano High

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online

HITMAN 3

JETTFina: The Far Shore®

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Little Devil Inside

NBA 2K21

Oddworld: Soulstorm™

Pragmata

Project Athia (working title)

Resident Evil Village

Solar Ash

Stray

The Pathless

Tribes of Midgard

More about PS 5

A number of gamers have also been asking about the price of the PS5. But the makers have now revealed the official price range for the console. There has been a lot of information about the same on the internet and but the price that has now been finalised is $499 for the blu-ray drive version and $399 for the All Digital edition. That transforms into an estimated amount of ₹ 37,300 and ₹ 33,500 respectively when directly converted. But after looking at the last console’s pricing range, this isn’t the price we should judge the PS 5 on. This is because the PS4 launched in 2013 was for $399. In 2013, $399 was about ₹24,000 when converted directly. But when the PS4 was launched in India it was for ₹ 39,999. This is because of the inclusion of taxes and import duties. Thus it could be safe to consider ₹50,000 as the estimated price for PS5.

