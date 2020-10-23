Fire Emblem 30th Anniversary Edition - Shadow Dragon To Release In U.S For The First Time

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon, developed by Intelligent Systems and published by Nintendo, comes under the category of tactical role-playing games. The game was launched for the Nintendo DS console. Now for the first time, Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light is going to launch in the U.S. Fire Emblem was initially released in 1990 and now will be available on the Switch platform on December 4 at a price of $5.99.

Fire Emblem 30th Anniversary Edition Pre Order

As mentioned above, the Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light game will be launched on December 4th for the Nintendo Switch gaming platform and will be available to purchase for a limited time period. This will be the first time that the original 8-bit game, that made fans for decades and led to the award-winning franchise, will be available in the U.S. for the first time. Fire Emblem featured the heroic exploits of Prince Marth and had long interesting lore behind the entire game.

Players will be able to purchase this limited-time exclusive at a price of $5.99 from the Nintendo eShop for their Nintendo Switch handheld gaming console. One thing to note is that it will be available for purchase only till March 31, 2021, which will mark the end of 30th anniversary of Fire Emblem franchise.

Just like with most major game titles, Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light is available in the Nintendo eShop as a pre-order. So players who want to experience the adventure right when the game launches can make their pre-orders starting now.

Aside from the new title, an additional Fire Emblem 30th Anniversary Edition is also going to be available via some the Nintendo eShop and some more selected retailers at a price of $49.99. This is going to be a collector's edition that will include:

a nostalgic, stylized physical NES box

a replica NES Game Pak art piece with a protective sleeve

a colourful, 222-page Legacy of Archanea deluxe hardbound art book

a game download code

NES instruction manual

Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light comes to the #NintendoSwitch on 12/4! Pre-order your 30th Anniversary Edition now: https://t.co/EcsODjUBIb pic.twitter.com/VYnTMGBolO — GameStop (@GameStop) October 22, 2020

