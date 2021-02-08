Firebase Z Shovel Location: Where Is The Shovel In Firebase Z? Find Out Here

Quick links:
The Easter egg is back in Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold war and before getting to the actual Easter egg, there are a few other tasks that need to be completed. As it is common with the previous Easter eggs, the players will have to get the power and Pack-a-Punch turned on, along with collecting the Wonder Weapon. Here, you will know where is the Shovel in Firebase Z.
A brand new map has been released for Black Ops Zombies and it is known as the Firebase Z map. It is a lot bigger in size as compared to the Die Maschine map and now there is an easter egg in it too. But before the players can get their hands on the Easter egg, there are a lot of other components that will have to be picked up.
These can also be considered as important items that are required for proceeding ahead in the quest. The shovel is one of those items and is used for digging up the Aether containers that are below the ground. It is also one of the main items that the players will need to start the boss fight which lies at the end of the Easter egg. The exact location for this egg is in the Scorched Defence area in the left bunker.
