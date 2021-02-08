Firebase Z Shovel Location: Where Is The Shovel In Firebase Z? Find Out Here

The Easter egg is back in Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold war and before getting to the actual Easter egg, there are a few other tasks that need to be completed. As it is common with the previous Easter eggs, the players will have to get the power and Pack-a-Punch turned on, along with collecting the Wonder Weapon. Here, you will know where is the Shovel in Firebase Z.

Firebase Z Shovel Locations

A brand new map has been released for Black Ops Zombies and it is known as the Firebase Z map. It is a lot bigger in size as compared to the Die Maschine map and now there is an easter egg in it too. But before the players can get their hands on the Easter egg, there are a lot of other components that will have to be picked up.

These can also be considered as important items that are required for proceeding ahead in the quest. The shovel is one of those items and is used for digging up the Aether containers that are below the ground. It is also one of the main items that the players will need to start the boss fight which lies at the end of the Easter egg. The exact location for this egg is in the Scorched Defence area in the left bunker.

Firebase Z Easter Egg Guide

There will be a waypoint marker when you start going towards the Atrium from the Courtyard.

Now after you make your way there, talk to Ravenov and discuss the deactivated Pack-a-Punch machine that's located next to the window.

Ravenov will inform that reaching the Omega Base will require you to use the Teleporter.

Now the next step is to enter the Teleporter.

To reach the Teleporter and use it, you will need to collect and use 1,250 points for unlocking the door that leads to the Equipment Storage area.

This is located opposite the Courtyard.

Keep going forward using the stairs and you will reach the glowing Teleporter.

The final step is to Activate the Aether Reactors

When you finally arrive at the Omega Base, you will eventually make your way towards the Helipad.

Here, you will now need to find and activate all three of the Aether Reactors,

All these require 500 points each in order to activate.

Once you have activated a reactor, you will have to defend your collection points while charging the reactors with zombie kills.

When the charge meter gauge is full, the reactor will turn purple and release a blast that will kill any zombies that are nearby.

There will be many glowing Dark Aether arrows around the map and these will all point you in the correct direction of the reactors.

