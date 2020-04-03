For Honor April Fools Prank Makes Everything Tiny, Leaving Players Upset

Another April Fools is now past us, and a number of gaming companies had taken the time to prank their fanbase. Developer Ubisoft Montreal has done the same with its action game For Honor which is available across all the major platforms. And while the changes may be tiny, they do bring some big laughs.

For Honor gets tiny

If you look at any player-controlled character on For Honor's battlefield, you will notice that they have been shrunk to near-microscopic sizes. The change in appearance simulates what was seen in the 1989 comedy sci-fi movie Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, The For Honor: Mini Edition has been available only during April Fools' Day. Take a look here:

Things are about to get a whole lot...smaller. The For Honor: Mini Edition is available today only! #ForHonor pic.twitter.com/4EnH77g427 — For Honor (@ForHonorGame) April 1, 2020

Users upset with For Honor April fools update

The weapons have also been reduced to a smaller size, although they were still big enough. This quickly transformed the game into an anime battle simulator which may rarely be seen outside of the JRPGs. However, most players did not seem to be happy with the new For Honor April fools update. Here are a few reactions from fans:

Okay, but why can't I disable it visually if I don't want it???? I'm all for April Fool's jokes, but why does it have to forcefully affect game quality? — Logan Hawthorne (@LoganHawthorne5) April 1, 2020

I'm not playing it until it's over 🤷‍♂️ if you guys enjoy it, then you guys play it- I just want to be able to turn it off if I want to. — Logan Hawthorne (@LoganHawthorne5) April 1, 2020

I personally don’t like the event either. I mean it was funny for a second but now it’s annoying and I prefer the regular game. Though I guess it’s only one day. — Ashton (@KOM_MUG) April 2, 2020

Ubisoft always manages to surprise its fans by pulling off an April Fools' prank. As for 2019, the game saw a Rabbids invasion which had replaced the generic infantry with hordes of shrieking lagomorphs.

