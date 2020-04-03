The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

For Honor April Fools Prank Makes Everything Tiny, Leaving Players Upset

Gaming

This year's For Honor April Fools update turned everything in the game much smaller leaving fans unhappy. Scroll on to see the changes and get more details.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
For Honor April fools

Another April Fools is now past us, and a number of gaming companies had taken the time to prank their fanbase. Developer Ubisoft Montreal has done the same with its action game For Honor which is available across all the major platforms. And while the changes may be tiny, they do bring some big laughs.

Also Read | How To Time Travel In 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' And Race Ahead Of Your Competition?

For Honor gets tiny

If you look at any player-controlled character on For Honor's battlefield, you will notice that they have been shrunk to near-microscopic sizes. The change in appearance simulates what was seen in the 1989 comedy sci-fi movie Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, The For Honor: Mini Edition has been available only during April Fools' Day. Take a look here:

Also Read | Free Fire News: Free Fire Max To Come With Higher Quality Visuals Across The Board

 

Users upset with For Honor April fools update

The weapons have also been reduced to a smaller size, although they were still big enough. This quickly transformed the game into an anime battle simulator which may rarely be seen outside of the JRPGs. However, most players did not seem to be happy with the new For Honor April fools update. Here are a few reactions from fans:

Also Read | How To Get Eggs In Animal Crossing New Horizons And What To Do With Them?

Ubisoft always manages to surprise its fans by pulling off an April Fools' prank. As for 2019, the game saw a Rabbids invasion which had replaced the generic infantry with hordes of shrieking lagomorphs.

Also Read | Fortnite Update: How Long Will Fortnite Be Down And What To Expect With The Latest Update?

Image credits: For Honor

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
KOLKATA POLICE SING SONG
Ravi Shastri
RAVI'S 1ST RESPONSE TO PM'S APPEAL
PM Modi
PM MODI SPEAKS TO PRINCE CHARLES
Sambit Patra
SAMBIT PATRA SLAMS SIBAL
Coronavirus
BMC: CHECK LOCALITY'S COVID CASES
Modi
PM MODI ON SOCIAL DISTANCING