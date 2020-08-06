Fortnite 13.40 Leaked Skins: Here Are The New Skins Added Along With The Update

Fortnite has been one of the most played games all over the globe. Because of its popularity, the makers have been working on a number of new updates for a long time. They are on track to release one of their most anticipated updates which will bring in a number of new features. Read more to know about Fortnite and the new update.

Fortnite Leaked skins

Some netizens have checked out the v13.40 update, and it has bought in a lot of new things. They have been talking about the new skins that have been added to the game. A number of tweets have been shared by the users that show new skins that have been added to the game.

This data has been extracted by a number of Fortnite users that have been waiting for the new v19.40 update. The popular gaming enthusiast, Hypex has been sharing information about the new update on his Twitter. He has shared all the new skins on his twitter. Not only his Twitter, but he has also uploaded around 3 Youtube videos about the same topic. We have picked up these Tweets and videos just for you. Here are some of the Fortnite leaked skins.

More updates for Fortnite

Apart from these, the user has also shared a couple of pictures of the new fish that have been added. He has been talking about the new fishes that have been added to the game. Approximately 30 new fishes have been added to the game lately. He has not only shared the pictures fo the fishes but has also shared figures for healing statistics, duration, and radius. Thus the players can expect to see some new fishes in the game. Another data miner also shared a similar tweet and revealed some names for the new fishes. Here are these tweets.

The game has also been getting a lot of popularity for their virtual concert. Travis Scott took a step to give his fans some new Travis Scott beats through the game. He managed to do the same by performing at a virtual live concert in Fortnite. The rapper managed to bring in around 12 million people as he performed a set of his most famous songs along with a completely new song for all the viewers stuck inside their houses due to the pandemic.

