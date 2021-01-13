Fortnite 15.20 Patch Notes: New Shotgun, Brand New Skins And More

Fortnite makers have been constantly updating their game. Their recent update has managed to keep the players stuck to their screens. But some of the players have also been asking questions about the Fortnite 15.20 update. So to help them, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about the new Fortnite 15.20 update.

Fortnite 15.20 Patch Notes

The makers have added a lot of new features like the new Shotgun to the game. Other updates like Cowboy Repeater Rifle and general bug fixes have been made to the game.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lazy Links Prefabs

Time to dust off the set of clubs and hit the range. The Lazy Links Prefabs are now available!

15CM Creative Probs LazyLinksClubhouse Social

Cowboy Repeater Rifle

Keep your fingers on the trigger with a steady aim. Add a little flavor to your Island with the Cowboy Repeater Rifle.

15CM CowboyRepeaterRifle Social

WEAPONS AND ITEMS

Added the Cowboy Repeater Rifle in Uncommon, Rare, Epic and Legendary variants.

PREFABS AND GALLERIES

Added 3 Lazy Links Prefabs and 1 Gallery:

Lazy Links Clubhouse

Lazy Links Pro Shop

Lazy Links Garage

Lazy Links Gallery

ISLANDS BUG FIXES

Ice Lake maps no longer have a rectangular cutout in their center.

GAMEPLAY BUG FIXES

Fixed several issues that could cause Husks to become stuck in place.

Fixed an unfriendly error message that occurred when leaving a server while an iIsland was loading.

Map information on matchmaking portals is now obscured by walls.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to spawn above an Island instead of on Player Spawn Pads.

Fixed an issue where the Island code details widget could disappear while inputting an Island code.

WEAPONS AND ITEMS BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where X-4 Stormwings destroyed outside the island safe volume left lingering visual elements.

Fixed an issue causing some vehicles to move backwards after exiting them.

PREFABS AND GALLERIES BUG FIXES

Agency Lower Level prefab no longer has pieces that break upon placement on the ground.

Fixed an issue where one of the roof assets in the Racetrack Gallery provided the wrong material when destroyed.

DEVICES BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where player orientation appeared skewed to others when spawning from a Player Spawn Pad placed at an angle.

“Create Only” option on Player Spawn Pads now functions correctly if the player returns to Creative mode from a game.

HUD Message Device will now correctly respect the Placement setting.

General

Sound effect audio delay.

Flip Rest Lobby Track inadvertently removed from players’ Lockers.

Multipoint Edge Glider deforming midair.

Michonne Outfit visual issues with cape Back Blings.

Battle Royale

Game freezing when going to the Complete tab on PlayStation and Xbox.

Sand Tunnelling temporarily disabled.

Total Bars appearing as “0” in a match.

Hypernova Outfit appearing as a different Outfit in the Lobby and in-match.

Rebooted players may see an already completed Bounty.

SAVE THE WORLD

Quest progress not instantly updating in the HUD and Quest Log.

Broken Pickaxe animations.

Mobile Top Issues

Voice chat issues on Android.

The player loses all movement after jumping through Zero Point.

