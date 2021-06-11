Fortnite 3.19 Patch Notes: Here Are All The New Changes Brought Into The Game

Fortnite has been one of the most talked-about games after they successfully launched a number of different characters into their game. They have currently launched a new set of patch notes and the players are curious to know more about it. To help out these players, here is some valuable information needed to know more about 3.19 patch notes. Read more to know about the Fortnite Season 7 update.

Fortnite 3.19 Patch Notes

The makers of Fortnite have recently released a set of 3.18 patch notes and it was a huge update for the players. This update brought in Superman from DC Comics and Rick Sanchez from the Adult Swim’s world to their game. But because of such a huge update, the game was having some minor gameplay issues and bugs. The latest set of 3.19 patch notes has been released to fix up these minor errors in the game. The Fortnite Season 7 update is around 468 MB on PS4. This new update has been released for players playing the game on platforms including PC, PS5, PS4 and Android. Leaving Nintendo and Xbox consoles out for the update, makers might soon release it for these users too. Apart from this, here is also some valuable information on 3.19 patch notes that have been released on Fortnite’s official website.

“We’ve released a maintenance patch on PC that addresses the pre-Lobby loading screen issue, the issue negatively impacting Bows in Creative and STW, and the issue preventing a pop-up notification when receiving a request to join a private party. This maintenance patch has now been deployed on Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Android. We will inform you when the patch is available on the remaining platforms.”

More about Fortnite

Apart from this, the new Season 7 has also brought in a number of different changes to the game and the players are certainly loving it. The makers have also released a new set of weekly challenges that have kept the players extremely busy in the game. These weekly challenges are updated regularly and it helps the players level up faster by rewarding them with XP and other prizes. So without any delay, let's take a deep dive into the Epic and Legendary weekly challenges released by Fortnite.

Epic Challenges

Collect different weapon types (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs - (0/7) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle (0/500) - 30,000 XP

Elimination with the Rail Gun (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade Weapons at upgrade benches (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Accept a quest from a payphone (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade weapons at an upgrade bench (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (0/3) - 45,000 XP

Collect Stone From The Aftermath (0/100) - 30,000 XP

Collect 10 different IO tech weapons (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach (0/3) - 30,000 XP

