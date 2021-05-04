Fortnite Accidentally Confirms Tactical Shotgun And Infiltary Rifle Release On Twitter

Fortnite makers have constantly been updating their game according to the players ' likings. They have introduced a new set of primal weapons in the game that is certainly not being enjoyed by a majority of the players. This has also been noticed by the makers and they are thus bringing back their Fortnite Tactical Shotgun and Infiltary Rifle back for the players. Here is some additional information that also confirms the return of the Fortnite Tactical Shotgun and Infiltary Rifle.

Fortnite Tactical Shotgun and Infiltary Rifle

The makers of Fortnite have made it clear that the Tactical Shotgun and Infiltary Rifle are coming back with an upcoming update. This was confirmed after Fortnite accidentally posted a picture of the two weapons on their Twitter account. This post has now been deleted but it was live for a good amount of time that the users have managed to repost it on their respective Twitter accounts. Well, it is not surprising to see the Fortnite Tactical Shotgun and Infiltary Rifle being brought back to the game. Season 6’s primal weapons are certainly not as powerful as these weapons and thus it was a must to bring them back. Nothing official has been announced about the same. But it is certain that the makers are going to add the Tactical Shotgun and Infiltary Rifle back with an upcoming Fortnite update.

Epic accidentally just added this image and put it into the news feed with the caption "we reintroduced tac shotguns and infantry rifles"! Expect these weapons to return soon! pic.twitter.com/bs9YCu9Omb — Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNinformation) May 3, 2021

Where to find Fortnite Tactical Shotgun and Infiltary Rifle?

The players have also been asking questions like where to find Tactical Shotgun and Infiltary Rifle. The players can find these guns located anywhere on the Fortnite map. They will be spawned randomly throughout the map. The players should try some of the most popular locations like the Craggy Cliffs, Sweaty Sands and similar locations for these weapons. Apart from this, the makers had also released the recycler which is basically a brand new weapon in the game and the players are certainly loving it.

The weapon can be found on the island and is spawned randomly through the map. The weapon is certainly unlike the usual ones as it does not require the traditional ammunition but can be harvested items like wood, stone and metal to make its own ammunition. The gun is available in three different types including Rare, Epic, and Legendary Recycler. It can be found in supply drops, chests and even the floor loot that is available for all the players.

Promo Image Image Source: Fortnite Leaks and News Twitter