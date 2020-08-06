Fortnite Adds 4 New Cars To Travel Through The Maps With Style With Their Joy Ride Update

Fortnite has been one of the most played games all over the globe. Because of its popularity, the makers have been working on a number of new updates for a long time. They are on track to release one of their most anticipated updates which will bring in a number of new features. Read more to know about Fortnite and the new update.

Fortnite introduces 4 new cars

Recently the makers introduced a set of some new cars to the game. The game producers, Epic Games have been constantly hyping their players for their Joy Ride update. With this update, the players will now get 4 different cars on the map to travel along with their friends. They have also been sharing the pictures of the car on their twitter handles that has gotten much attention from the fans. After waiting eagerly, the players can now experience the Joy ride update and drive around in Fortnite.

Buckle up 🏎️



Get behind the wheel of the new #FortniteJoyRide Update! Blow past enemies with the Whiplash or go full throttle through structures with the Mudflap. Experience the Joy Ride with this new update now.



— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 5, 2020

They have an option to choose from Islander Prevalent, Victory Motors Whiplash, OG Bear, and Titano Mudflap. The users are supposed to refuel these vehicles using gas pumps that have been placed all over the map. The cars can also be refilled with refillable gas cans. The vehicles also have a radio attached to it that gives the players an option to listen to new radio stations while playing the game. For content creators, this feature can be disabled to prevent copyright allegations from the licensed audio. Here are the four new cars introduced in Fortnite.

It's not just a name. It's a warning.



— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 3, 2020

The spirit of responsibility.



— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 4, 2020

More about Fortnite

Similarly, a new set of skins were also introduced with this update. A number of tweets have been shared by the user that shows new skins that have been added to the game. This data has been extracted by a number of Fortnite users that have been waiting for the new v19.40 update. The popular gaming enthusiast, Hypex has been sharing information about the new update on his Twitter. He has shared all the new skins on his twitter. Not only his Twitter, but he has also uploaded around 3 Youtube videos about the same topic. Here are some of the Fortnite leaked skins. They also added Coral Castle to the map that has been placed at the north of Sweaty Sands. This location has been surrounded by waterfalls and it has some ancient ruins, orbs, statues, and coral as the ambience. Coral Castle also has a number of chests that are full of loot to assist players in the game.

— HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020

