Fortnite Aloy Cup: Get The Aloy Bundle Early Through This Fortnite Tournament

Fortnite is one of those games that keeps on delivering and it has managed to stay on the top of the table for quite some time now. Whether it be skins, new content, challenges, or more, Fortnite always has something new and exciting for the player to try out. The latest thing that has been added to the game is the Fortnite Aloy Cup and the player would like to learn more about it. Many players are looking for more information about this Fortnite Tournament.

Fortnite Aloy Cup

Aloy is one of the characters from the popular game Horizon: Zero Dawn. She is the protagonist of the story and has now been added to Fortnite island as a skin. Aloy's Bundle has arrived and it includes the Fortnite Aloy Skin, her Blaze Canister Back Bling, Aloy’s Spear Pickaxe, Glinthawk Glider, Shield-Weaver Wrap, the Heart-rizon Emote, and Aloy the Skywatcher Loading Screen (bundle only). Players can purchase this bundle from the Fortnite item store from the 15th of April.

If the players wish to get hands-on with this bundle early, they can participate in the Fortnite Aloy Cup and win it to earn the bundle. The Fortnite Aloy Cup time hasn’t been announced, but the date for this Fortnite tournament has been set for the 14th of April. The teams that reach the top in the Aloy Cup Leaderboard in each region can get their hands on the Aloy Bundle before it arrives in the item shop.

For all of our @PlayStation players, grab your bow and get your duo partner ready, the Aloy Cup is live now ðŸ¹



Compete for a chance to earn Aloy's Bundle before it hits the Item Shop! Check in-game for when the Cup is live in your region.



Rules: https://t.co/8TGoMHv5Y7 — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 14, 2021

This tournament is exclusive to the Playstation Platform and only the players with a PS4 or a PS5 can participate in this challenge. Another catch to the tournament is that Aloy was a master with the bow and if players can rack up kills with a bow, then they can gather more points in the tournament. Check out the Fortnite Aloy Cup point system below:

Victory Royale: 35 points

2nd: 29 points

3rd: 26 points

4th: 24 points

5th: 22 points

6th: 20 points

7th: 19 points

8th: 18 points

9th: 17 points

10th: 16 points

11th: 15 points

12th: 14 points

13th: 13 points

14th: 12 points

15th: 11 points

16th: 10 points

17th: 9 points

18th: 8 points

19th: 7 points

20th: 6 points

21st: 5 points

22nd: 4 points

23rd: 3 points

24th: 2 points

25th: 1 point

ELIMINATIONS

Each Elimination: 2 Points

Bonus for Eliminations using a bow: 8 Points

Players will be able to access the Fortnite Aloy Cup under the in-game Compete tab, the Aloy Cup Time will be available there according to the region. The player’s Epic Account level should be 30 and their two-factor authentication should be enabled in order to access this Fortnite Tournament.

Promo Image Source: epicgames.com Website