Last Updated:

Fortnite Aloy Cup: Get The Aloy Bundle Early Through This Fortnite Tournament

Fortnite Aloy Cup is live now and the players want to learn more about it. Check out more details like Aloy Cup Time, Point System, and more here.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
Source: epicgames.com Website

Source: epicgames.com Website


Fortnite is one of those games that keeps on delivering and it has managed to stay on the top of the table for quite some time now. Whether it be skins, new content, challenges, or more, Fortnite always has something new and exciting for the player to try out. The latest thing that has been added to the game is the Fortnite Aloy Cup and the player would like to learn more about it. Many players are looking for more information about this Fortnite Tournament.

Fortnite Aloy Cup

Aloy is one of the characters from the popular game Horizon: Zero Dawn. She is the protagonist of the story and has now been added to Fortnite island as a skin. Aloy's Bundle has arrived and it includes the Fortnite Aloy Skin, her Blaze Canister Back Bling, Aloy’s Spear Pickaxe, Glinthawk Glider, Shield-Weaver Wrap, the Heart-rizon Emote, and Aloy the Skywatcher Loading Screen (bundle only). Players can purchase this bundle from the Fortnite item store from the 15th of April.

If the players wish to get hands-on with this bundle early, they can participate in the Fortnite Aloy Cup and win it to earn the bundle. The Fortnite Aloy Cup time hasn’t been announced, but the date for this Fortnite tournament has been set for the 14th of April. The teams that reach the top in the Aloy Cup Leaderboard in each region can get their hands on the Aloy Bundle before it arrives in the item shop.

READ | Fortnite Cyber Infiltration pack: Here's how to get this cosmetic pack in the game

This tournament is exclusive to the Playstation Platform and only the players with a PS4 or a PS5 can participate in this challenge. Another catch to the tournament is that Aloy was a master with the bow and if players can rack up kills with a bow, then they can gather more points in the tournament. Check out the Fortnite Aloy Cup point system below:

READ | What does the Recycler do in Fortnite? Here's more information about the new gun
  • Victory Royale: 35 points
  • 2nd: 29 points
  • 3rd: 26 points
  • 4th: 24 points
  • 5th: 22 points
  • 6th: 20 points
  • 7th: 19 points
  • 8th: 18 points
  • 9th: 17 points
  • 10th: 16 points
  • 11th: 15 points
  • 12th: 14 points
  • 13th: 13 points
  • 14th: 12 points
  • 15th: 11 points
  • 16th: 10 points
  • 17th: 9 points
  • 18th: 8 points
  • 19th: 7 points
  • 20th: 6 points
  • 21st: 5 points
  • 22nd: 4 points
  • 23rd: 3 points
  • 24th: 2 points
  • 25th: 1 point

ELIMINATIONS

  • Each Elimination: 2 Points
  • Bonus for Eliminations using a bow: 8 Points

Players will be able to access the Fortnite Aloy Cup under the in-game Compete tab, the Aloy Cup Time will be available there according to the region. The player’s Epic Account level should be 30 and their two-factor authentication should be enabled in order to access this Fortnite Tournament.

READ | Fortnite Talk to Joneses Challenges: Figure out all the Joneses Locations in Fortnite here

Promo Image Source: epicgames.com Website

READ | Fortnite Spires Challenge: Spires Message at a Guardian Outpost challenge guide
READ | Nickmercs Fortnite settings: Check out the latest Fortnite controller setup of Nickmercs
First Published:
COMMENT