Fortnite Announces Iconic Street Fighter Character, Cammy And Gyle In-game Cosmetics

Fortnite has been adding several skins for its players to make its gameplay more engaging. The makers are planning to collaborate with one of the most iconic game series, Street Fighter. For this collaboration, Epic Games is supposedly bringing in 2 new Street Fighter skins — Guile and Cammy. These two new Fortnite skins will be available to buy from the in-game item shop. The release date for these new Fortnite Street Fighter skins has been set for August 7. Here is some more information about the new Fortnite and Street Fighter collaboration.

Fortnite Street Fighter skins to release soon

A collaboration with this classic gaming franchise is certainly a great way to bring in new players. This collaboration is going to get a wide range of unique characters with different traits. Guile and Cammy have been announced to be released as Fortnite cosmetics. These two are the most iconic characters from the Street Fighter franchise. This is not the first time Fortnite is bringing in a Street Fighter character to its universe. Initially, they had released Chun-Li and Ryu skins for their players. These new Guile and Cammy skins are going live on the servers at 8 pm ET (5:30 am IST). The skins are going to be accompanied by several side cosmetic items like back blings, and adds a Round 2 Loading Screen. Both the characters have received their own bundles in the game. Here is a list of all the new Fortnite and Street Fighter skins and items.

Cammy and Guile Gear Bundle item list

Guile's Knuckle Buster Pickaxe

Cammy's Delta Red Bowie Blade Pickaxe

V-Trigger Vector Glider

More about new Fortnite tournaments

Apart from this, the makers have also added options to win the Cammy skin and Borealis Backer back bling by participating in their Cammy Cup on August 5. This is a new Duos tournament that is available for players with Epic account level 30 or higher. The tournament will give the players a total of ten matches to score the maximum number of points. But do not worry if you are just getting started with this game and you are not eligible for participating in this cup. The makers are also going to sell these skins in the game for a price of 1,500 V-bucks. Apart from this, no other information has been released about the game. Keep an eye out on the game’s social media sites for any updates.