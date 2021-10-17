Fortnite announces new skin to mark Batman/Fortnite: Foundation release on October 26

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 is going on and Epic Games has announced yet another crossover event between Fortnite and Batman. The event will begin on October 26, 2021, and marks the release of a standalone comic book called Batman/Fortnite: Foundation. During the event, Fortnite will be releasing an obtainable skin called Batman Who Laughs, which can be redeemed by getting the Batman/Fortnite: Foundation comic book as it contains a unique code.

Fortnite is famous for crossovers and has been actively doing them. Most recently, players around the world saw Superman skin, Venom, and Batman in the game. Building upon the same, the upcoming Fortnite crossover event will accompany the new comic book, that is coming out after Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point. While the event will start on October 26, 2021, the new comics will also be available in offline stores from the same day. Batman x Fortnite crossover event time is yet to be revealed.

As Knight falls, The Foundation will rise.



But where?



Read more: https://t.co/llhSfAu8j7 pic.twitter.com/cQNMqiYE1J — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 15, 2021

How to access the Batman Who Laughs outfit and other items during the event?

For accessing the items being released with the comic book, one needs to purchase the Batman/Fortnite comic book from their local comics shop.

The comic book shall contain one unique code that will unlock the outfit, Back Bling, and loading screen.

However, the outfit and other accessories have to the purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop with the in-game currency called V-Bucks.

In the Fortnite items shop, both the Batman Who Laughs Outfit and the Robin's Perch Back Bling are included together and will be available for 1,500 V-Bucks.

On the official website, the price of the Batman/Fortnite: Foundation comic book is $4.99.For the premium variant, it is $5.99.

However, the website also states that if a player redeems a code after purchasing the outfit in the game, it would not return V-Bucks to their account or unlock any extra current. Nevertheless, the code will unlock the Dark Days Loading Screen. The Batman/Fortnite: Foundation will be launched in North America, Germany, France, the Czech Republic, Mexico, Spain, and Brazil. The website also mentions that countries in Asia, Middle East, Europe, Africa, South America, and Latin America will have a limited number of comic books.