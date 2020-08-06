Fortnite Leaks: Are There New Fish In Fortnite?

Fortnite has been one of the most played games all over the globe. Because of its popularity, the makers have been working on a number of new updates for a long time. They are on track to release one of their most anticipated update which will bring in a number of new features. Read more to know about Fortnite leaks and the new update.

Are there new fish in Fortnite?

Netizens have checked out the upcoming v13.40 update and it has bought in a lot of new things. They have been talking about the new fish that have been added to the game. Approximately 30 new fishes have been added to the game lately. A fan has shared this information on his social media handle. He has not only shared the pictures fo the fishes but has also shared figures for healing statistics, duration, and radius. Thus the players can expect to see some new fishes in the game. Another gamer online also shared a similar tweet and revealed some names for the new fishes. Here are these Fortnite leaks tweets shared on Twitter.

Some new variables:



Fire & Hop Flopper.Heal = 15

Fire & Hop Flopper.Duration = 20sec



FlopperShield.Heal = 50



Default.FlopperJellyFish.Heal = 50

FlopperJellyFish.Radius = 500



FlopperThermal.Heal = 15

FlopperThermal.Duration = 20sec



FlopperMiniGame.SizePercentileThreshold: 0.5 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020

Fishing Strings added in v13.40:



- First Catch!

- New!

- No. #

- Personal Best!

- # cm

- Requires pro fishing rod



Fishing Details in this thread: — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 5, 2020

More about Fortnite

The game has also been getting a lot of popularity for their virtual concerts. Travis Scott also took a step to give his fans some new Travis Scott beats. He managed to do the same by performing at a virtual live concert in the popular game. The rapper managed to bring in around 12 million people as he performed a set of his most famous songs along with a completely new song for all the viewers stuck inside their houses due to the pandemic.

Other than this, the makers have also introduced the Summer Splash update that is basically a rotation of LTMs such as Fog of War (formerly Sneaky Silencers), Close Encounters, Unvaulted, Catch! and more. The players can also notice these classic LTMs getting some Summer Splash refreshment with a number of additional new features. Some of the new LTMs will be introduced in a future update and it will include new takes on Operation: Knockout, a battle royale mode and a game of elimination-powered upgrades. Summer Splash will also have a number of new outfits and Shop items. All these items will be inspired by all elements related to summer: sand, sea, sports, and good food.

