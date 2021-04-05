Fortnite Bouncy Eggs Location: Where To Find The Bouncy Eggs In Fortnite Season 6?

The Easter-themed Legendary Quest Foraging Bouncy Eggs will be available for just one week in Fortnite Season 6. Players who find enough of these striped eggs hidden around the island will be able to unlock the Tactical Quaxes, a new harvesting weapon. Continue reading to know where are the bouncy eggs in Fortnite.

Fortnite Bouncy Eggs Location

The Fortnite map is littered with Bouncy Eggs. When looking for them, avoid using landmarks or named places and instead concentrate on the fields and hills that lie between these areas. Since Bouncy Eggs have set positions, you can play as many matches as you like and still find a cluster of eggs in the same place.

Each location contains two to three eggs, allowing you to complete at least one stage of the Legendary quest per match if you travel quickly. If you arrive at a location only to find no eggs, it's likely that they've already been eaten by another player, and you'll want to flee because they might be near.

Bouncy Eggs aren't only limited to spawning in a single position on the map. There are a few sites where a large number of them can be found, but none of them are dependable. The east of Weeping Woods and the south of the Spire are two places where you can be sure to find some nests. Cluck, the big egg-wearing chicken NPC, lives in this elevated field. Outside his camp, there are always four or five eggs. Simply approach each egg and engage with it.

List of epic-tier challenges for Fortnite Season 6 Week 3

It will be required that the players fly 20 meters while holding a chicken

It will be required that the players hunt three chickens

It will be required for the players to catch five fishes at either Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold

It will be required that the players deal 1,000 damage to enemies using any shotgun variant

It will be required that the players get ten headshots while using rifles in Fortnite

It will be required for the players to deal 500 damage to enemies within a radius of 20 meters. This can be done using a pistol or revolver.

It will be required that the players eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart.

Conclusion - All of these challenges will individually reward the players with 24,000 XP

Image Source: Epic Games