Fortnite Challenges Leaked: Check Out Leaked Fortnite Weekly Challenges For Week 15

Fortnite is one of the games that always has new content for the players to dwell in. Whether it be weekly challenges, Seasonal Updates, or version updates, there’s always something new for the players to try out in the game. These new features are always adored by the players and they want to try them out as soon as possible. Fortnite also goes through constant leaks, where leakers and data miners announce its upcoming content before it is released. Fortnite Challenges Leaked is what every player wants to know more about.

Fortnite Challenges Leaked for Week 15

Fortnite Weekly Challenges are one of the best ways to gain some Fortnite XP and to level up in the Battle Pass. These challenges have helped many players gain some cosmetic upgrades for themselves. Fortnite Week 15 is supposed to be the last week for season 5 and the challenges for this week have been leaked by the renowned leaked iFireMonkey. Fortnite Week 15 XP also has a bonus, the players will be earning 40,000XP for each epic challenge they complete. Check out the Leaked Fortnite Weekly Challenges Below:

Epic Challenges:

Distance travelled through sand (0/500)

Spend 5 seconds within 20 meters of enemies while sand tunnelling (0/5)

Spend Bars (0/500)

Purchase Item from a Character (0/1)

Upgrade a weapon (0/1)

Get Intel from a character (0/1)

Hire a Character (0/1)

Legendary Challenges:

Duel Characters (0/5) – 55,000 XP

Duel Characters (0/10) – 22,000 XP

Duel Characters (0/15) – 22,000 XP

Duel Characters (0/20) – 22,000 XP

Duel Characters (0/25) – 22,000 XP

When does Fortnite Season 5 end?

Many players have been wanting to learn when does Fortnite Season 5 End, and the answer to that is very soon. Fortnite Season 5 Week 15 is meant to be the last week and the last set of challenges for this season. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is all set to be released on March 16th. The players have time till this date to level up in their battle passes and collect as many items for this season as they can.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 14

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges for the 14th week have been released. These Weekly Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges:

Collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs (4)

Harvest fruits and vegetables (8)

Earn Bars to hire a Character (150)

Visit different restaurant kitchens (2)

Drive a vehicle from Sweaty Sands to Pleasant Park (1)

Drop off a vehicle at the gas station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner (1)

Drive a vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake (1)

Legendary Challenge: