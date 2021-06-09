Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: How To Get Rick And Morty Fortnite Skin?

Fortnite’s Season 6 has come to an end, with a powerpack start of Season 7. Players all over the world are excited to see multiple Fortnite crossovers, including Rick Sanchez, Superman and Guggimon. A player can now unlock Rick Sanchez Fortnite skin using the Season 7 Battle Pass. Keep reading to know about how to get Rick and Morty Fortnite skin and more details.

How to get Rick and Morty Fortnite Skin

A lot of readers are excited to know about the Rick Sanchez Fortnite skin. Since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is all about science fiction and aliens, Rick Sanchez might prove to be a popular character in-game for many players. To unlock most Fortnite skins, a player should have the Battle Pass. The Rick Sanchez Fortnite Skin can be unlocked once a player reaches level 90. A player can either spend V-Bucks or earn Battle Stars to reach that level. Once done, go to Page 10 of Battle Star System, and purchase the Rick Sanchez Fortnite skin for 9 battle stars. Once purchased, a player can equip it as and when needed.

Rick Sanchez location in Fortnite

If a reader wishes to see or talk to Rick Sanchez in the game, they can do it It also rewards the player with some experience points. To find Rick Sanchez in Fortnite, head on to what seems like Rick's lab, which is situated at the top of a cliff, East of Weeping Woods. Talking to Rick Sanchez in the game is also one of the quests. A player shall not have any difficulty finding the location, as it can clearly be seen from the top and has a huge dish that emits red light. Rick is located on the 1st floor of his lab.

Rick Sanchez is from the popular show Rick and Morty which is a popular American sitcom by Justin Rolland and Dan Harmon. Featured in the show that released back in 2013, Rick and Morty are immensely popular for their unique style and funny punchlines. The character has made its Fortnite debut in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, along with other aliens.

