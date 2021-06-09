Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 New Characters: How To Get Guggimon Skin In Fortnite?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has begun. Fans are excited as an alien army has taken over the island, unlocking new weapons, characters, skins and completely new rewards. One of these new characters in the game is Guggimon, which looks like a humanoid bunny. Players can fight the character in the game or unlock the skin to fight as Guggimon. Read along to know more about how to get Guggimon skin in Fortnite.

How to Get Guggimon skin in Fortnite?

In the game, the first thing a player needs to unlock the Guggimon Fortnite skins is a Battle Pass. Now, there are two Guggimon Fortnite skins. Both of them look similar, except one of them has a face mask on. To unlock the non-masked Guggimon Fortnite Skin, a player has to reach level 30 of Battle Pass, exchange 9 battle stars or should have claimed 18 rewards through quests and challenges. To unlock the masked Guggimon Fortnite Skin, a player shall have 15 battle stars and claim 105 rewards.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Guggimon location

The new characters that are available to claim in the game are also found at different places on the island. Guggimon location is set at Lockie’s Lighthouse, which is situated above the Coral Castle on the map. A player can land on top of the lighthouse, to equip themselves with the required gear. Then come down through the staircase to find Guggimon strolling around. Once spotted, the NPC starts firing at the player with decent long-range weapons. Taking cover and shooting might be good gameplay to defeat the NPC and claim its weapons and other rewards.

Outside the game, Guggimon is a mascot for a brand called Superplastic, which creates apparel and designer toys. Guggimon Fortnite skins are the result of a collaboration between Epic Games and Superplastic, just like the other new characters of Superman and Rick Sanchez. According to his Instagram page, Guggimon is a ‘Fashion Horror Artist’ and the verified Instagram account has over 1 million followers. A lot of players are excited to explore their gameplay using the new character.

IMAGE: FORTNITE WEBSITE