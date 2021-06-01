Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 New Theme Leaked: All We Know So Far

Fortnite has become one of the pioneers in the multiplayer battle royale games sphere giving head-on competition to all its rivals. They have roused a new period of free-to-play games. Now, Epic Games has finally rolled out the final update to the Fortnite Season 6 called the 'Primal'. With new weapons and various skins coming out, players are now more interested in know about the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 update, and this is why leakers have taken this chance to earn some credibility. The latest leak reveals the theme of season 7, so gear up to know more about it.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 theme leaked

As we are aware that Epic takes immense efforts to bring the best of the themes and update to keep the players hooked to the game completely. With new skins, weapons, map alterations and more coming out with every update Fortnite is one fine game. After the successful run of Season 6, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is soon to make an entry but the makes have not yet revealed the theme of the season like “Primal” theme for S6.

But, what about Fortnite Season 7? Players are eagerly waiting to know what is the next big theme the developers have it hidden till now. As there is no official confirmation on this one, for now at least, but according to FNAssist's post on Twitter, the leakers have found a poster with Aliens on Earth. Meaning, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 new theme LEAKED could be around Aliens attacking Earth. The leakers also found the Update 16.50 that was recently added to the game.

As per the Twitter post, the Crops at Colossal Crops have now disappeared, which means that this could a hint that the Season 7 launch could be at the front of Epic Games’ minds. While players are super excited to hear about some sci-fi space-related theme coming up next, they are also eager to know about all the cool skins that may tag along. Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game available on Android, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS and XBox.

